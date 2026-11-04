Hyderabad Police Probe Alleged Assault Of Girl Students

Hyderabad police are investigating a serious case where two girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men after being given alcohol at a party, leading to charges under the BNS and POCSO Act.

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Key Points Two girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Hyderabad after consuming alcohol at a party on the intervening night of November 1-2.

The victims, who are pursuing an aviation course online and reside in a hostel, were taken to one of the accused's rooms.

One of the girls developed health issues following the incident and required hospitalisation.

Police have registered a case against the two men, aged 19 and 26, under charges of rape and kidnapping, invoking relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The Madhura Nagar Police Station is currently conducting further investigation into the matter.

Two girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted in a room here by two men after being made to drink alcohol at a party, police said on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Police Investigate Assault Case

The girls, pursuing an aviation course online and staying in a hostel, were taken to the room of one of the accused men and offered drinks at the party and were later sexually assaulted on the intervening night of November 1-2.

"One girl developed health issues and was admitted to hospital," a police official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the minor girls, a case was registered against the two men -- aged 19 and 26, on charges of rape and kidnapping under relevant sections of BNS and the POCSO Act at Madhura Nagar Police Station, the official added.

Further investigation is ongoing.