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Hyderabad Police Probe Alleged Assault Of Girl Students

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 04, 2026 19:38 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Hyderabad police are investigating a serious case where two girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men after being given alcohol at a party, leading to charges under the BNS and POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Two girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted by two men in Hyderabad after consuming alcohol at a party on the intervening night of November 1-2.
  • The victims, who are pursuing an aviation course online and reside in a hostel, were taken to one of the accused's rooms.
  • One of the girls developed health issues following the incident and required hospitalisation.
  • Police have registered a case against the two men, aged 19 and 26, under charges of rape and kidnapping, invoking relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.
  • The Madhura Nagar Police Station is currently conducting further investigation into the matter.

Two girl students were allegedly sexually assaulted in a room here by two men after being made to drink alcohol at a party, police said on Wednesday.

Hyderabad Police Investigate Assault Case

The girls, pursuing an aviation course online and staying in a hostel, were taken to the room of one of the accused men and offered drinks at the party and were later sexually assaulted on the intervening night of November 1-2.

 

"One girl developed health issues and was admitted to hospital," a police official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the minor girls, a case was registered against the two men -- aged 19 and 26, on charges of rape and kidnapping under relevant sections of BNS and the POCSO Act at Madhura Nagar Police Station, the official added.

Further investigation is ongoing.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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hyderabad assault casegirl students assaultedpocso actsexual assault indiamadhura nagar police

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