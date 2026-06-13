Hyderabad Techie's Tragic Leap: Baby Survives Miraculously

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a woman techie died by suicide after jumping from her sixth-floor apartment, but her six-month-old baby miraculously survived the fall, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances, including the mother's reported depression.

Key Points A 37-year-old woman techie, Esha Sahu, died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of her Hyderabad apartment.

Her six-month-old baby, whom she was carrying, miraculously survived the fall by landing on the cables of a solar fence.

The baby was rescued by a watchman and is now in stable condition at a hospital.

Police have registered a case and are investigating, with initial reports indicating the woman suffered from depression since her daughter's birth.

A woman techie has jumped to her death from the sixth floor of an apartment here, carrying her six-month-old baby, who survived miraculously.

Esha Sahu (37) jumped off the apartment on Friday evening, leading to her death on the spot. However, her baby daughter survived as she landed on the cables of a solar fence of the apartment boundary wall. Sahu was from Madhya Pradesh and was employed in the software sector. Her husband, who is also from the same state, works in the software industry too.

Baby's Miraculous Survival And Investigation

The baby was admitted to a hospital after recovery, and her condition was out of danger, police said on Saturday. The watchman of a nearby apartment, who heard the baby crying, pulled her out. The woman sent her husband to a shop before taking the extreme step, police said.

"Before her husband returned, she jumped from the top of the apartment with her baby. The baby survived as she landed on the cables and was hanging," a police official told PTI.

The deceased woman is survived by her husband and two daughters. The couple have been married for 13 years. The woman was said to be suffering from depression since the birth of her daughter six months ago, he said. Police registered a case and have launched an investigation.