HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hyderabad Techie's Tragic Leap: Baby Survives Miraculously

Hyderabad Techie's Tragic Leap: Baby Survives Miraculously

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 16:33 IST

x

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad, a woman techie died by suicide after jumping from her sixth-floor apartment, but her six-month-old baby miraculously survived the fall, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances, including the mother's reported depression.

Key Points

  • A 37-year-old woman techie, Esha Sahu, died by suicide after jumping from the sixth floor of her Hyderabad apartment.
  • Her six-month-old baby, whom she was carrying, miraculously survived the fall by landing on the cables of a solar fence.
  • The baby was rescued by a watchman and is now in stable condition at a hospital.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating, with initial reports indicating the woman suffered from depression since her daughter's birth.

A woman techie has jumped to her death from the sixth floor of an apartment here, carrying her six-month-old baby, who survived miraculously.

Esha Sahu (37) jumped off the apartment on Friday evening, leading to her death on the spot. However, her baby daughter survived as she landed on the cables of a solar fence of the apartment boundary wall. Sahu was from Madhya Pradesh and was employed in the software sector. Her husband, who is also from the same state, works in the software industry too.

 

Baby's Miraculous Survival And Investigation

The baby was admitted to a hospital after recovery, and her condition was out of danger, police said on Saturday. The watchman of a nearby apartment, who heard the baby crying, pulled her out. The woman sent her husband to a shop before taking the extreme step, police said.

"Before her husband returned, she jumped from the top of the apartment with her baby. The baby survived as she landed on the cables and was hanging," a police official told PTI.

The deceased woman is survived by her husband and two daughters. The couple have been married for 13 years. The woman was said to be suffering from depression since the birth of her daughter six months ago, he said. Police registered a case and have launched an investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Baby Son's Accidental Drowning
Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Baby Son's Accidental Drowning
Hyderabad Woman Ends Life Allegedly Over Dowry Demands
Hyderabad Woman Ends Life Allegedly Over Dowry Demands
Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru
Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru
Woman Ends Life In Ghaziabad; Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues
Woman Ends Life In Ghaziabad; Was Suffering From Mental Health Issues
Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over 'Love Failure'
Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over 'Love Failure'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look1:05

Black Beauty! Chitrangada Impresses with Her Stylish Look

Georgia's Sweet Bond with Her Dog Caught on Camera1:58

Georgia's Sweet Bond with Her Dog Caught on Camera

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO