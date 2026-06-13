Hyderabad Techie Dies By Suicide, Infant Miraculously Survives Fall

A tragic incident in Hyderabad saw a 37-year-old techie die by suicide, but her six-month-old baby miraculously survived a fall from the sixth floor, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances, including the mother's battle with depression.

Key Points A 37-year-old woman techie, Esha Sahu, died by suicide in Hyderabad.

She jumped from the sixth floor of an apartment building while holding her six-month-old baby.

The infant miraculously survived the fall, landing on solar fence cables, and is now out of danger.

Police believe the woman was suffering from depression since her daughter's birth and left a suicide note.

An investigation has been launched to gather further details about the tragic incident.

A woman techie has allegedly died by jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment here, carrying her six-month-old baby, who survived miraculously, police said. Esha Sahu (37) took the extreme step on Friday due to depression, they added. Her baby daughter survived the fall as she landed on the cables of a solar fence of the apartment boundary wall, police said.

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

Sahu was from Madhya Pradesh and was employed in the software sector. Her husband, who is also from the same state, works in the software industry too. The baby was admitted to a hospital after recovery, and her condition was out of danger, police said on Saturday. The watchman of a nearby apartment, who heard the baby crying, pulled her out.

The woman sent her husband to a shop before taking the extreme step, police said. "Before her husband returned, she jumped from the top of the apartment with her baby. The baby survived as she landed on the cables and was hanging," a police official told PTI.

The deceased woman is survived by her husband and two daughters. The couple have been married for 13 years. The woman was said to be suffering from depression since the birth of her daughter six months ago, he said. In a purported suicide note found in the possession of the deceased woman, she wrote about her depression and urged family members to take care of he elder daughter, police said. Other details, including whether she was taking any treatment for her depression, would be known during the investigation, they added. Police registered a case and have launched an investigation.