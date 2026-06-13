HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Hyderabad Techie Dies By Suicide, Infant Miraculously Survives Fall

Hyderabad Techie Dies By Suicide, Infant Miraculously Survives Fall

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 13, 2026 20:04 IST

x

A tragic incident in Hyderabad saw a 37-year-old techie die by suicide, but her six-month-old baby miraculously survived a fall from the sixth floor, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances, including the mother's battle with depression.

Key Points

  • A 37-year-old woman techie, Esha Sahu, died by suicide in Hyderabad.
  • She jumped from the sixth floor of an apartment building while holding her six-month-old baby.
  • The infant miraculously survived the fall, landing on solar fence cables, and is now out of danger.
  • Police believe the woman was suffering from depression since her daughter's birth and left a suicide note.
  • An investigation has been launched to gather further details about the tragic incident.

A woman techie has allegedly died by jumping from the sixth floor of an apartment here, carrying her six-month-old baby, who survived miraculously, police said. Esha Sahu (37) took the extreme step on Friday due to depression, they added. Her baby daughter survived the fall as she landed on the cables of a solar fence of the apartment boundary wall, police said.

Investigation Into Tragic Incident

Sahu was from Madhya Pradesh and was employed in the software sector. Her husband, who is also from the same state, works in the software industry too. The baby was admitted to a hospital after recovery, and her condition was out of danger, police said on Saturday. The watchman of a nearby apartment, who heard the baby crying, pulled her out.

 

The woman sent her husband to a shop before taking the extreme step, police said. "Before her husband returned, she jumped from the top of the apartment with her baby. The baby survived as she landed on the cables and was hanging," a police official told PTI.

The deceased woman is survived by her husband and two daughters. The couple have been married for 13 years. The woman was said to be suffering from depression since the birth of her daughter six months ago, he said. In a purported suicide note found in the possession of the deceased woman, she wrote about her depression and urged family members to take care of he elder daughter, police said. Other details, including whether she was taking any treatment for her depression, would be known during the investigation, they added. Police registered a case and have launched an investigation.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Hyderabad Techie's Tragic Leap: Baby Survives Miraculously
Hyderabad Techie's Tragic Leap: Baby Survives Miraculously
Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Baby Son's Accidental Drowning
Bengaluru Woman Dies by Suicide After Baby Son's Accidental Drowning
Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru
Techie Allegedly Dies by Suicide After Quarrel With Mother-in-Law in Bengaluru
Hyderabad Woman Ends Life Allegedly Over Dowry Demands
Hyderabad Woman Ends Life Allegedly Over Dowry Demands
Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over 'Love Failure'
Woman Allegedly Dies by Suicide in Hyderabad Over 'Love Failure'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at Mumbai Airport1:25

Kritika Kamra & Gaurav Kapur Spotted Hand-in-Hand at...

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for Iconic Photo Op0:54

WATCH: Rajnath Singh Joins IAF's Surya Kiran Team for...

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia and daughter Nitara0:47

Actor Twinkle Khanna heads out with mother Dimple Kapadia...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO