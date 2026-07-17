Hyderabad teacher booked for giving 'Islamic homework' to Hindu student

A private school teacher in Hyderabad faces an FIR and termination after allegedly assigning "Islamic religious practices" as homework to a Hindu student, sparking significant controversy and legal action.

IMAGE: A view of the entrance of school as protests staged over alleged religious homework given to a class 2 student, in Hyderabad on Friday. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Key Points An FIR was registered against a Hyderabad private school teacher for assigning "Islamic religious practices" as homework to a Hindu student.

The complaint was filed by the student's aunt, leading to charges under BNS Section 299 and Juvenile Justice Act Section 75.

The incident sparked widespread outrage from Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar, BJP, and VHP, demanding strict action.

The school management terminated the teacher's services following the controversy.

DCP confirmed the teacher instructed Grade-II students to read 'Kalma', violating education and school policy.

A first information report (FIR) was registered against a teacher and others of a private school in Hyderabad for allegedly assigning 'Islamic religious practices' as homework to a Hindu student, police said on Friday.

Following a complaint made by the student's aunt, the FIR was booked under Section 299 of BNS (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) and Section 75 of Juvenile Justice Act (cruelty to child) against the teacher, a police official told PTI.

Controversy Erupts Over Religious Assignment

The teacher's action triggered a massive row on July 16 with Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad taking strong exception to it and demanding tough action against the school.

The school management terminated the services of the teacher following the controversy.

DCP (Charminar Zone) Khare Kiran Prabhakar on Thursday said a female teacher on July 15 assigned homework to the Grade-II students that everyone should read 'Kalma'.

Of the 25 students in the class, only one is a Hindu student, he said.

Further, he said it was a complete violation of both the education policy and the school's policy as she had instructed all the students to 'read Kalma.'

Legal Action and Political Reactions

The aunt of the six-year-old second-grade student confronted the teachers at the school, alleging she found instructions in the boy's school diary mandating reading of certain content related to core Muslim beliefs as homework.

She claimed that the school principal had told her that it was a religious topic which is mandatory for all students to follow.

Finding fault with the directives and the school's response, she said such religion-related home work should be given only to those who opt for it.

Taking strong exception to the incident, Sanjay Kumar had demanded that action be taken against the school management.

"Why are the so-called secular outfits tight-lipped on the incident?" the minister asked.

Expressing confidence that the BJP would come to power in Telangana after the next assembly elections in 2028, Sanjay Kumar said it would be made 'mandatory for all Hindu students to apply tilak (religious mark on the forehead)'.

VHP leader Ravinuthala Shashidhar sought action against the institution, saying its recognition by the government should be revoked.