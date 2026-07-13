Hyderabad SI faces action after video shows his granddaughter driving car

A Hyderabad sub-inspector is facing suspension and legal action after a viral video exposed him allowing his minor granddaughter to drive, sparking a departmental enquiry and a case under the Motor Vehicles Act.

IMAGE: A Hyderabad sub-inspector was booked after a video showed his minor granddaughter driving a car. Photograph: @CYBTRAFFIC/X

Key Points The viral video captured the SI in the passenger seat while the minor drove, leading to public confrontation.

Telangana DGP CV Anand has called for the officer's suspension and a departmental enquiry.

A case has been registered under Section 125 of BNS and Sections 184, 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized, and further investigation is ongoing.

A sub-inspector (SI) with the Hyderabad police has been booked after a video surfaced on social media purportedly showing him allowing his minor granddaughter to drive a car.

The viral video from Hyderabad shows the sub-inspector seated in the front passenger seat of the car while the minor girl is behind the wheel.

Police Action And Departmental Enquiry Initiated

When locals confronted the officer about the safety risk and RTA rules, the minor girl is heard defending the act, telling the crowd, "My grandfather is an SI."

The officer then attempts to justify the situation, claiming that it was an automatic car and totally under his control. Following the questioning by onlookers, the police officer is seen taking over the driver's seat.

A senior police official said the incident took place recently under the Narsingi police station limits, and a case was registered against the SI, while the vehicle was seized.

Taking serious note of the incident, Telangana DGP C V Anand, in a post on 'X', said that he has asked the police commissioner to suspend the concerned police officer and start a departmental enquiry on the indiscretion.

In a separate post on 'X', the Cyberabad Traffic Police said a case was registered under Section 125 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 184 and 180 of the Motor Vehicles Act against Pujari Thirupathi for permitting a minor to drive the vehicle. Further investigation is in progress, it said.