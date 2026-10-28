Hyderabad SI Arrested For Alleged Bribe Demand

Discover how a Hyderabad Sub Inspector of Police was apprehended by the Anti-Corruption Bureau on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a Rs 1 lakh bribe to prevent an arrest and ensure no new cases.

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Key Points A Sub Inspector of Police in Hyderabad was caught by the ACB on Wednesday for allegedly demanding a bribe.

The accused officer, an SI at Banjara Hills police station, initially demanded Rs 10 lakh, which was settled at Rs 1 lakh.

The bribe was for not arresting the complainant, accepting replies to notices, and ensuring no new cases were registered.

The ACB registered a case of criminal misconduct against the officer for acting improperly and dishonestly.

The case is currently under investigation.

A Sub Inspector of Police was caught by the ACB for allegedly demanding a bribe, officials said on Wednesday.

Bribe Demand And Investigation

A case of criminal misconduct was registered against the accused officer, an SI at Banjara Hills police station, who initially demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a complainant, which was subsequently reduced and finally settled at Rs one lakh, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said in a release.

The bribe was demanded for "not arresting the complainant in connection with a case, accepting the replies submitted by the complainant to notices issued and further assisting the complainant by ensuring that no fresh cases were registered against him in connection with the matter," it said.

Thereby, the accused officer acted "improperly and dishonestly" in the discharge of his official duties with an intention to obtain undue advantage for himself, the ACB said.

The case is under investigation, the release added.