Hyderabad police warn women against 'rent a boyfriend' dating scam

The Hyderabad City Police are actively cautioning young women against the emerging "rent boyfriend" cyber scam, a deceptive online trap designed to defraud and blackmail victims through fake companionship offers.

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Key Points Hyderabad Police Commissioner warns young women about "rent boyfriend" services on social media.

These offers are a cybercrime trap designed to cheat and blackmail victims.

Fraudsters lure women with attractive offers, then demand money and collect personal data.

Victims risk financial loss and blackmail through personal photos and phone numbers.

Police advise parents to monitor social media use and urge victims to report to cyber crime police.

City Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar has cautioned young women over commercial offers of "rent boyfriend" services appearing on social media.

The rent boyfriend offers, promising confidential and professional companionship, is an attempt by cyber criminals to cheat and blackmail the victims with personal photos, he said in a post on 'X'.

Understanding The 'Rent Boyfriend' Cyber Trap

He said cyber criminals try to lure women with attractive offers of companionship from handsome young men for coffee, a movie or shopping. Such a service is a new "dating trap" aimed at girls and young women, he added.

Sajjanar, who tagged a poster of a typical offer, said cyber criminals are trying to induce women with discount offers like "1st August Special - 50% off''.

Cyber criminals try to lure women with photos of handsome young men that are either AI-generated or downloaded from the internet, he said.

After charging money in the name of security deposit, advance payment and booking confirmation, cyber criminals block the accounts of women who approached them, he said.

The fraudsters may resort to blackmail after collecting phone numbers and personal photos, he said.

The Hyderabad cyber crime police are focused on such deceitful offers and will take action against the offenders as per law, he said.

The police commissioner said parents of young women should observe their social media posts and smartphone usage to prevent them from falling prey to cyber crimes.

He urged the victims of such frauds to approach the city cyber crime police.