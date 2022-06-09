News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hyderabad police want juveniles in gang-rape case treated as adults

Hyderabad police want juveniles in gang-rape case treated as adults

Source: PTI
June 09, 2022 18:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The Hyderabad police is mulling filing a petition with the Juvenile Justice Board seeking to treat the five CCLs (child in conflict with law) as adults during the trial in the gang-rape case, to ensure that they get the maximum punishment.

IMAGE: Police personnel stand guard as a forensic team collects evidence from the car used in the sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at Jubilee Hills Police Station, Hyderabad, June 5, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Six people including five juveniles have been apprehended in connection with the case.

Five of them were involved in the sexual assault of the 17-year-old girl on May 28. One juvenile was purportedly seen in videos misbehaving with her, but was not involved in the rape, the police said.

 

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand told PTI that they are considering filing a plea before the board to treat the five as adults to ensure that they receive maximum punishment.

Anand had already said stringent sections of the law have been invoked against those involved in the heinous crime and the punishment under the sections could be imprisonment for life till death or even death penalty.

The case is now under investigation and once the charge sheet is filed, a requisition will be made to the JJB to make a recommendation that the five CCLs be tried as adults, police sources said adding "otherwise as juveniles they get only 3 years jail term".

Telangana Minister and Working President of TRS K T Rama Rao welcomed the move by the police to file the plea.

In a tweet he said, "I welcome & support the stand of @TelanganaCOPs.  If you are adult enough to commit a crime as heinous as rape, one must also be punished as an adult & not as a juvenile".

Meanwhile, the police took custody of the adult accused from a jail in Hyderabad after a local court granted his custody after they sought custodial interrogation of the accused as part of further investigations into the case including for recreation of scene of offence.

The teenage girl, who visited a pub in the city on May 28 for a daytime party, was allegedly raped by five people, including four juveniles.

The girl was sexually assaulted in a multi purpose vehicle after the suspects had offered to drop her home in the vehicle. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Pressure on KCR govt over rape case; 2 juveniles held
Pressure on KCR govt over rape case; 2 juveniles held
Hyderabad teen gang-raped in car; 5 minors booked
Hyderabad teen gang-raped in car; 5 minors booked
'Promotes rape': Twitter, YouTube asked to pull down ad
'Promotes rape': Twitter, YouTube asked to pull down ad
SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19
SA's Markram tests positive for COVID-19
Malik, Deshmukh move Bombay HC to vote in RS polls
Malik, Deshmukh move Bombay HC to vote in RS polls
Videography, spl observers for RS polls in 4 states
Videography, spl observers for RS polls in 4 states
IIT Madras develops robots to clean septic tanks
IIT Madras develops robots to clean septic tanks
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

5 juveniles among 6 held in Hyderabad gangrape case

5 juveniles among 6 held in Hyderabad gangrape case

1 more held in Hyderabad rape case, guv seeks report

1 more held in Hyderabad rape case, guv seeks report

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances