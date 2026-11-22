Hyderabad City Police have significantly ramped up security and launched an investigation after receiving a credible email threat of bomb attacks across various city locations, urging public vigilance and caution against rumours.

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Key Points Hyderabad City Police received an email on Sunday threatening bomb attacks at various city locations.

Security measures have been intensified, including anti-sabotage checks and increased visible policing.

The Cyber Crime Police are actively investigating to identify and trace the perpetrators behind the threatening email.

Citizens have been urged by the police not to trust rumours regarding the threat.

The city police on Sunday received an email claiming that bombs would go off at certain locations in the city following which security measures have been intensified.

Police Response To Threat

Anti-sabotage checks have been conducted at suspected locations, and visible policing has been intensified to ensure public safety and security, the city police said in a release.

"Following the receipt of an intimidating email regarding possible bomb attacks at certain locations in Hyderabad, Hyderabad City Police have immediately initiated precautionary security measures," it said.

The police urged the citizens not to trust rumours.

The Cyber Crime Police are actively working to identify and trace the perpetrators behind the threatening email, the release added.