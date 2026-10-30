Hyderabad Police Busts Mule Account Racket Fueling Cyber Frauds

Hyderabad police have busted a significant mule bank account racket on Friday, apprehending four individuals who facilitated cyber fraudsters by illegally selling bank accounts, highlighting the critical need for public awareness on banking security.

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Key Points Hyderabad police on Friday apprehended four individuals involved in a mule bank account racket.

The gang procured bank accounts from local persons and sold them to cyber fraudsters for monetary gain.

Accused Syed Abbas Ullah Hussaini and Mohammed Talha Khan were key in acquiring bank account kits.

These kits, including ATM cards, passbooks, and SIMs, were then supplied to others like Vijay and Babu Lal.

Police have issued a warning against sharing bank details or credentials with unknown third parties to prevent fraud.

The city police on Friday apprehended four members of a gang allegedly involved in procuring mule bank accounts and illegally selling them to cyber fraudsters for monetary gain.

How The Mule Account Racket Operated

A police release said credible information was received that a group of persons was opening mule accounts - bank accounts intended to be used by someone other than the account holder for committing cyber frauds.

Acting on this information, the police apprehended three accused persons, the release said.

Thorough interrogation revealed that two of the accused - Syed Abbas Ullah Hussaini and Mohammed Talha Khan-had been procuring mule accounts in various banks with the help of local persons.

They used to receive bank account kits containing the account number, passbook, ATM Card, ATM PIN, linked SIM card, and customer ID, it said.

Hussaini and then handed over the kits to Vijay and Babu Lal through courier and received money in return, the release said.

Examination of the arrested persons' mobile phones revealed that they operated by engaging local persons to open bank accounts in several cooperative banks in the city.

The police cautioned people not to rent, sell, lend or share their bank accounts, ATM cards, cheque books, SIM cards, UPI IDs or internet banking credentials with unknown persons or third parties for monetary benefits.