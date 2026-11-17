Hyderabad police have busted four fake silver waraq manufacturing units, revealing a dangerous practice of substituting genuine silver with aluminium, which poses serious health risks to consumers of popular Indian sweets and paan.

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Key Points Hyderabad police on Tuesday busted four alleged fake silver waraq manufacturing units.

The units were found to be substituting genuine silver with cheap aluminium without valid FSSAI licences.

Substantial quantities of counterfeit stock, raw materials, and machinery, including 49 bundles of fake silver leaves, were seized.

The fake waraqs and aluminium-coated sugar balls were supplied to sweet manufacturing units and bakeries.

Prolonged exposure to these non-food-grade aluminium products may pose severe health risks, including kidney damage and neurological effects.

The city police on Tuesday busted four alleged fake silver waraq manufacturing units here and seized huge quantities of aluminium foil and adulterants.

Understanding Silver Waraq Adulteration

Silver waraq is an ultra-thin, edible sheet of pure silver used to garnish and decorate paan and sweets.

Acting on credible information regarding the illegal manufacture and sale of edible silver waraqs, the Commissioner's Task Force team, Hyderabad, along with local police personnel, conducted a special drive on Tuesday at various waraq manufacturing units in and around Charminar here.

During the drive, four cases were registered against four separate manufacturing units for selling fake edible silver waraqs and silver flakes in violation of food safety standards, a police release said.

Police Action And Seizures

Following the raids, criminal cases were registered against the fake silver manufacturing units at their respective jurisdictional police stations, it said.

During the operation, police seized substantial quantities of counterfeit stock, raw materials, and machinery.

The seized items include 49 bundles of fake silver leaves (aluminium leaves), fake silver flakes (aluminium flakes) and one kg of fake silver-coated sugar balls, among others of different quantities.

Health Risks Of Fake Waraq

Details of the illegal practices revealed that the accused were substituting genuine silver with cheap aluminium to manufacture edible silver waraqs, flakes, and decorative products without obtaining a valid FSSAI licence, the release said.

They were manufacturing aluminium waraqs in place of genuine silver waraqs and supplying them to sweet manufacturing units for use in sweets such as Kaju Katli, Kaju Rolls, and sweet paans, while manufacturing aluminium-coated sugar balls and supplying them to bakeries for use as cake and bakery toppings, it said.

These activities constitute serious violations of food safety standards, it said.

Prolonged exposure to such non-food-grade aluminium products may pose severe health risks, including kidney damage, neurological effects, bone disorders, digestive irritation, and excessive aluminium accumulation in the body, the release added.