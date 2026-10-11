Five-Year-Old Girl Found Dead After Ransom Demand

A tragic incident in Hyderabad sees a five-year-old girl found dead after a ransom demand, with police suspecting an absconding watchman in connection with her kidnapping and murder.

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Key Points A five-year-old girl, missing from a Hyderabad residential complex, was found dead on Sunday.

Her grandfather and father received calls demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom for her return.

The girl's body was discovered in an open sump in the clubhouse cellar in the early hours of Sunday.

Police suspect a watchman from the apartment complex, who is currently absconding, is behind the kidnapping and murder.

Teams have been formed to apprehend the suspect, and a case has been registered at Bollarum police station.

A day after a five-year-old girl, who went missing from a residential complex here, was found dead in the Kowkoor area on Sunday, police said.

The girl's grandfather and father had received calls demanding Rs 20 lakh ransom to hand her over.

Investigation Underway

The body of the minor girl was found in an open sump in the clubhouse cellar in the locality in the early hours, a police official said.

"She left for playing in the colony on Saturday evening. At around 7.45 pm, the girl's grandfather received a phone call, and the caller demanded to pay Rs 20 lakh and take her granddaughter. The caller asked him to come to Trimulgherry. In the meantime, her father also got a call with the same demand," the official said.

The family members searched for the girl in the gated community villas, but she was not found, and they approached the police.

After searching, Police found the girl's body at around 1.30 AM on Sunday.

A watchman working at the apartment complex, who is absconding, is suspected to be behind the kidnapping and murder, the official said, based on preliminary investigation.

Teams have been formed to apprehend him, police said.

A case was registered at Bollarum police station.