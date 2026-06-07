Indian Man Shot Dead In US While Delivering Pizzas

A tragic incident has unfolded in Philadelphia, US, where 28-year-old Hyderabad native Anshul Kuncha was shot dead while delivering pizzas, prompting his family to seek justice and repatriation of his remains with assistance from the Indian Consulate.

Key Points Anshul Kuncha, a 28-year-old from Hyderabad, was fatally shot in Philadelphia, US, on June 5 while delivering pizzas.

His family believes the delivery was a "decoy" or trap, as nothing was stolen from him, and he was shot three times.

The Consulate General of India in New York has expressed condolences and is assisting the family with the tragic incident.

Anshul's sister has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs for justice and the swift repatriation of his mortal remains.

The family warns other parents against sending their children to the US, citing a previous robbery incident involving Anshul and the current tragedy.

A 28-year-old man from Hyderabad was allegedly shot dead in the United States while delivering pizzas, his family members said here.

The incident occurred in Philadelphia, US on June 5, according to information received by his family in Gundlapochampally near here.

The Consulate General of India in New York in a post on 'X' late on Saturday night said : "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Mr. Anshul Kuncha, an Indian national in Philadelphia, PA. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences to his family during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with Anushul's family and is extending all possible assistance."

Tragic Incident Unfolds In Philadelphia

Anshul Kuncha, worked in an MNC in North Philadelphia, US and he was doing pizza deliveries on weekends for extra source of income, Tanvi, the sister of the deceased, told mediapersons.

"We were informed that he (Anshul) was shot in the head three times and left on the road," his sister said.

Nothing was stolen from him, she said adding he was told to deliver pizza in an abandoned area and they later came to know it was a "decoy".

Family Seeks Justice And Repatriation

"It was a trap. It was to kill him. I don't know what they gained out of it or what intentions they had. They took my brother and killed him," she said.

She sought justice and appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back the mortal remains of her brother at the earliest.

"We have been informed the body would be handed over on Monday. Just give us our brother back. That's all I want. And I do want justice. We don't have any suspicion...it's a decoy. As per US media reports, it seems there were two gunmen wearing black masks with backpacks," she further said.

Anshul left for the US about four years ago for studies.

Earlier, he was robbed by a few men who took his chain, phone and cash, Tanvi said.

She recalled her brother was a very loving and joyful person.

"He didn't want to go to the US, but we sent him...and (now) look what he ended up in.

This is a message to all the parents who are sending their children to the US, do not send your kids to the US," she said.