Home  » News » Hyderabad Family Tragedy: Couple And Child Found Dead

Hyderabad Family Tragedy: Couple And Child Found Dead

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 19:20 IST 2 Minutes Read
x

A tragic incident in Hyderabad saw a 31-year-old chef, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, prompting a police investigation into the unknown circumstances.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 31-year-old man, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter were found dead in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
  • Police suspect the man allegedly killed his daughter before the couple died by suicide.
  • Suicide notes were recovered from the scene, but the exact circumstances remain unknown.
  • The man, a chef, was originally from West Bengal and resided in the KPHB police station limits.
  • An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before he and his wife died by "suicide" by hanging here, police said on Tuesday.

The man, a native of West Bengal, who worked as a chef, was residing in a locality under the limits of KPHB police station.

 

As per the preliminary information, he allegedly killed his daughter, and later the couple died by "suicide" by hanging, a police official said. The suicide notes purportedly written by the couple were found, police said.

The exact circumstances and reasons were not yet known, they said. Further investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

More News Coverage

hyderabad tragedyfamily suicidemurder-suicidekphb policewest bengal chef

More From Rediff

'2027 Census Is Being Hijacked'

'2027 Census Is Being Hijacked'
'There Is Lack Of Clarity And Openness In Census'

'There Is Lack Of Clarity And Openness In Census'
Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go

Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go

Related Stories

Hyderabad Woman and Sons Die; Family Alleges Murder

Hyderabad Woman and Sons Die; Family Alleges Murder

Web Stories

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features

Lava Aura Curve: Price And Features
Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India

Realme P4s Lite Arrives In India
Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know

Dell Pro Rugged 14: What To Know