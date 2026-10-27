Hyderabad Family Tragedy: Couple And Child Found Dead

A tragic incident in Hyderabad saw a 31-year-old chef, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, prompting a police investigation into the unknown circumstances.
Key Points
- A 31-year-old man, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter were found dead in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
- Police suspect the man allegedly killed his daughter before the couple died by suicide.
- Suicide notes were recovered from the scene, but the exact circumstances remain unknown.
- The man, a chef, was originally from West Bengal and resided in the KPHB police station limits.
- An investigation into the incident is currently underway.
A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before he and his wife died by "suicide" by hanging here, police said on Tuesday.
The man, a native of West Bengal, who worked as a chef, was residing in a locality under the limits of KPHB police station.
As per the preliminary information, he allegedly killed his daughter, and later the couple died by "suicide" by hanging, a police official said. The suicide notes purportedly written by the couple were found, police said.
The exact circumstances and reasons were not yet known, they said. Further investigation is underway.