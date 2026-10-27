Hyderabad Family Tragedy: Couple And Child Found Dead

A tragic incident in Hyderabad saw a 31-year-old chef, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter found dead in an apparent murder-suicide, prompting a police investigation into the unknown circumstances.

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Key Points A 31-year-old man, his wife, and their two-year-old daughter were found dead in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Police suspect the man allegedly killed his daughter before the couple died by suicide.

Suicide notes were recovered from the scene, but the exact circumstances remain unknown.

The man, a chef, was originally from West Bengal and resided in the KPHB police station limits.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway.

A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before he and his wife died by "suicide" by hanging here, police said on Tuesday.

The man, a native of West Bengal, who worked as a chef, was residing in a locality under the limits of KPHB police station.

As per the preliminary information, he allegedly killed his daughter, and later the couple died by "suicide" by hanging, a police official said. The suicide notes purportedly written by the couple were found, police said.

The exact circumstances and reasons were not yet known, they said. Further investigation is underway.