Hyderabad Family Tragedy: Man Kills Daughter, Couple Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad police are investigating a devastating family tragedy where a 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before he and his wife died by suicide, with notes found at the scene.

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Key Points A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

The man and his wife subsequently died by "suicide" by hanging.

Suicide notes were reportedly found at the scene by police.

The exact circumstances and reasons behind the tragic incident are currently unknown.

Police are conducting further investigation into the case.

A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before he and his wife died by "suicide" by hanging here, police said on Tuesday.

Investigation Underway In Tragic Family Death

The man, a native of West Bengal, who worked as a chef, was residing in a locality under the limits of KPHB police station.

As per the preliminary information, he allegedly killed his daughter, and later the couple died by "suicide" by hanging, a police official said. The suicide notes purportedly written by the couple were found, police said.

The exact circumstances and reasons were not yet known, they said. Further investigation is underway.