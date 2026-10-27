Hyderabad Family Tragedy: Man Kills Daughter, Couple Dies By Suicide

Hyderabad police are investigating a devastating family tragedy where a 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before he and his wife died by suicide, with notes found at the scene.
Key Points
- A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter in Hyderabad on Tuesday.
- The man and his wife subsequently died by "suicide" by hanging.
- Suicide notes were reportedly found at the scene by police.
- The exact circumstances and reasons behind the tragic incident are currently unknown.
- Police are conducting further investigation into the case.
A 31-year-old man allegedly killed his two-year-old daughter before he and his wife died by "suicide" by hanging here, police said on Tuesday.
Investigation Underway In Tragic Family Death
The man, a native of West Bengal, who worked as a chef, was residing in a locality under the limits of KPHB police station.
As per the preliminary information, he allegedly killed his daughter, and later the couple died by "suicide" by hanging, a police official said. The suicide notes purportedly written by the couple were found, police said.
The exact circumstances and reasons were not yet known, they said. Further investigation is underway.