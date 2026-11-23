A man in Hyderabad faces legal action under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act after allegedly divorcing his wife through triple talaq via an instant messaging app.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A man in Hyderabad was booked for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife, police said on Monday.

The divorce was reportedly conveyed via an instant messaging app, according to the woman's complaint two days ago.

Police registered a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act following the complaint.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint against her husband under the Domestic Violence Act.

A case was registered against a man here for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq to his wife, police said on Monday.

The woman complained to police two days ago that her husband had divorced her through an instant messaging app.

Following her complaint, a case under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act was registered, they said.

The woman had earlier filed a complaint against him under the Domestic Violence Act, they added.