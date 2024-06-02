News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hyderabad is no more capital of Andhra from today

Hyderabad is no more capital of Andhra from today

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 02, 2024 14:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hyderabad, one of the bustling metropolitan cities of the country, ceased to be the common capital of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from Sunday as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

IMAGE: Char Minar in the old city of Hyderabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Beginning June 2, Hyderabad will be the capital city of Telangana only.

Hyderabad was made the capital city of the two states for 10 years when the bifurcation of undivided Andhra Pradesh was carried out in 2014.

Telangana came into existence on June 2, 2014.

"On and from the appointed day (June 2), Hyderabad in the existing State of Andhra Pradesh, shall be the common capital of the State of Telangana and the State of Andhra Pradesh for such period not exceeding ten years," said the AP Reorganisation Act.

 

"After expiry of the period referred to in sub-section (1), Hyderabad shall be the capital of the State of Telangana and there shall be a new capital for the State of Andhra Pradesh," it added.

The formation of Telangana State was fulfilment of a decades-long demand when the statehood was realized on June 2, 2014 following the passage of AP Reorganisation bill in Parliament in February, 2014.

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had last month told officials to take over, after June 2, buildings like the Lake View government guest house in Hyderabad which were given to Andhra Pradesh for a period of 10 years.

Despite ten long years after separation, several issues such as bifurcation of assets are still unresolved between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

The Telangana government sought to discuss issues related to bifurcation at a cabinet meeting, but it did not happen as the Election Commission allegedly did not give nod to it in view of the model of conduct for Lok Sabha polls.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'People must realise that the division of Andhra Pradesh is a reality'
'People must realise that the division of Andhra Pradesh is a reality'
Why Andhra Pradesh Wants Special Status
Why Andhra Pradesh Wants Special Status
Telangana, Andhra are next big realty investment destinations
Telangana, Andhra are next big realty investment destinations
Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai over rash driving
Raveena Tandon attacked in Mumbai over rash driving
Amit Panghal qualifies for Paris Olympics
Amit Panghal qualifies for Paris Olympics
Modi's fantasy poll: Rahul on BJP sweep prediction
Modi's fantasy poll: Rahul on BJP sweep prediction
Emergency at Mum airport after bomb threat on flight
Emergency at Mum airport after bomb threat on flight
India Votes 2024

India Votes 2024

More like this

What is the logic behind Andhra Pradesh division

What is the logic behind Andhra Pradesh division

How the bifurcation of Andhra will save the Congress

How the bifurcation of Andhra will save the Congress

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances