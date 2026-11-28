Hyderabad police have arrested two senior executives from a fertility centre chain, including the COO and Medical Administrator, uncovering a massive unauthorised oocyte procurement and ART racket with nationwide operations and transactions worth hundreds of crores.

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Key Points Two senior executives, the COO and Medical Administrator of a fertility centre chain, were arrested on Saturday in Hyderabad for their alleged roles in an unauthorised oocyte procurement and ART racket.

The investigation revealed that the firm's ART Bank in-charge allegedly used agents to recruit women from various states for oocyte collection, with the COO managing operations and funds, and the Medical Administrator overseeing clinical quality and doctor recruitment for illegal procedures.

The fertility centre chain operates 43 clinics across India, generating monthly revenues of Rs 27 to Rs 28 crores from approximately 600 self-cycles and 100 oocyte donor cycles.

Bank account verification showed a total transaction volume of Rs 487 crore from April 1 to November 26, indicating extensive financial dealings related to the alleged racket.

Both arrested executives were aware of the illegal nature of the activities, driven by substantial remuneration, with three other accused already arrested and further investigation underway.

Two senior executives of a chain of fertility centres were arrested on Saturday in connection with the ongoing investigation into the alleged unauthorised oocyte (egg) procurement and ART racket here, police said.

The two accused were the firm's Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Medical Administrator.

During investigation and subsequent interrogation conducted in the presence of official mediators at Saroornagar Police Station on November 27, the two accused disclosed the alleged operational structure of the network, the Malkajgiri Police Commissionerate said in a release.

According to their statements, the firm's Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Bank in-charge at Miyapur here, allegedly engaged agents acting on the instructions of the firm's founder and director to bring women from various states across India for oocyte collection.

The recruited women were allegedly administered ovarian stimulation injections.

Role Of Key Executives

The COO admitted to managing overall operations, procuring medical equipment and materials, arranging facilities, and coordinating funds through the company's CFO, the release stated.

He further stated that he counselled patients regarding donor packages, maintained strict confidentiality on management's instructions, and remained in regular telephonic contact with ART bank In-charge regarding donor operations

The Medical Administrator admitted to overseeing clinical quality, operating theatre readiness and doctor recruitment.

He disclosed that he was instructed by the management to recruit and assign only those doctors who agreed to comply with specific conditions laid down for the unauthorised procedures.

He also stated that he regularly coordinated with the ART bank in-charge through phone regarding oocyte donation activities, the release said.

Scale Of The Operation

Across 43 clinics run throughout India, about 600 self-cycles and approximately 100 oocyte donor cycles take place every month, generating monthly revenue of around RS 27 to Rs 28 crores, it said.

Verification of the bank account maintained in the firm's name showed a total transaction volume of RS 487 crore from April 1 to November 26 indicating large-scale financial transactions, it said.

According to the evidence collected and the statements recorded, both accused were aware that the activities were unauthorised and illegal, allegedly because of the substantial remuneration and financial benefits offered by the management.

The COO and Medical Administrator drew monthly salaries of approximately Rs 4.20 lakh and Rs 3.60 lakh respectively, the release said.

Ongoing Investigation

Three accused persons were arrested earlier in the case registered at Saroornagar Police Station.

Further investigation is underway to apprehend the remaining accused involved in the case, the release added.

Police on October 31 busted the racket in the city.