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Hyderabad Police Uncover Drug Peddling And Consumption Network

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 19:57 IST

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Hyderabad Police busted a significant drug distribution and consumption network, apprehending a 22-year-old peddler and seizing MDMA and ganja, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat illegal narcotics.

Key Points

  • Hyderabad Police arrested a 22-year-old man for drug peddling following an apartment raid.
  • Eight individuals were found consuming prohibited substances during the raid, admitting to procuring drugs from the accused.
  • Police seized 15 grams of MDMA and 382 grams of OG Kush ganja, along with other drug-related materials.
  • The accused allegedly sourced drugs from two absconding suppliers in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh.

A 22-year-old man was apprehended here for "peddling" drugs after police raided an apartment here and also found eight individuals allegedly consuming prohibited substances in the flat, police said on Sunday.

Police Uncover Drug Distribution Network

Acting on credible information received on June 13, police teams raided the apartment and unearthed an illegal drug distribution and consumption network operating from the premises, a release from Cyberabad Police said.

 

During the operation, one accused person, a resident of Vijayawada in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, was found in possession of prohibited narcotic and psychotropic substances and confessed to procuring and supplying the same, it said.

During the search, 15 grams of MDMA Drug, 382 grams of OG Kush ganja, nine mobile phones, drug consumption materials and packing articles were seized.

The accused allegedly procured MDMA Drug and OG Kush ganja from two drug suppliers from Vijayawada, who are presently absconding, and was distributing them here, police added.

Efforts are in progress to apprehend them and identify the source from which they procured the contraband, police said.

During the raid, eight young individuals, who were reportedly seeking employment opportunities, were found consuming the narcotic substances, and they disclosed that they had been procuring the contraband from the accused for consumption.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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