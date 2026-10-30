How A Class 7 Dropout Forged Aadhaar, PAN Cards For Easy Money

Hyderabad police have apprehended a Class 7 dropout who allegedly ran a sophisticated forgery operation, altering Aadhaar and PAN cards for individuals seeking jobs, SIM cards, and government benefits, highlighting the growing concern of identity document fraud.

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Key Points A Class 7 dropout, Ch Mahadev, was arrested on Friday in Hyderabad for allegedly forging Aadhaar and PAN cards.

Mahadev operated a photocopy centre and used online software to alter names, photos, dates of birth, and addresses on identity documents.

Customers used these fake Aadhaar cards to secure factory jobs, obtain mobile SIM cards, and access government schemes.

He charged Rs 300 for date of birth changes and Rs 700-Rs 1,000 for full alterations on fake Aadhaar cards.

Police seized 60 fake Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, cash, a laptop, printer, and lamination machine during the arrest.

A Class 7 dropout was arrested here for allegedly forging and altering Aadhaar and PAN cards, police said on Friday.

The accused, identified as 36-year-old Ch Mahadev, was running a photocopy centre at Budvel on the outskirts of the city.

As his earnings were insufficient to meet his family's expenses, he allegedly hatched a plan to make easy money by forging identity documents, a police release said.

How The Forgery Racket Operated

He subsequently installed online software and began altering names, photographs, dates of birth and addresses on Aadhaar and PAN cards for people who approached him, it said.

His customers used the fake Aadhaar cards to secure jobs in factories in and around Hyderabad, obtain mobile phone SIM cards and access government schemes, the release said.

The accused also issued fake Aadhaar cards to customers, charging Rs 300 for changing the date of birth and Rs 700 to Rs 1,000 for altering all the details on the cards.

Acting on credible information, the Commissioner's Task Force, Shamshabad Zone, of the Hyderabad City Police apprehended the accused and seized Rs 5,000 in cash, 60 fake or altered Aadhaar cards, two PAN cards, a laptop, a printer, a lamination machine and a mobile phone, the release added.