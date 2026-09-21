Hyderabad Auto Driver Beaten To Death In Rs 20 Fare Dispute

A Hyderabad auto-rickshaw driver was tragically beaten to death following a dispute over a mere Rs 20 fare change, leading to a murder investigation and arrests by Falaknuma Police.

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Key Points A 42-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was fatally assaulted in Hyderabad over a Rs 20 fare change dispute.

The incident involved an argument between the driver and a woman, whose son later called others to attack the driver.

The driver suffered fits during the assault and was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Police have registered a murder case at Falaknuma Police Station and apprehended two suspects.

The tragic event highlights the severe consequences of minor disputes escalating into violence.

A 42-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was allegedly beaten to death by three persons following an argument over Rs 20 fare change, police said on Monday. The incident happened at Vattepally on Sunday evening and based on a complaint lodged by the daughter of the deceased, a murder case was registered at Falaknuma Police Station and two accused were taken into custody.

"Three persons beat up the driver following a dispute over a Rs 20 fare. The driver also suffered fits during the assault and later died. A murder case was registered and two out of three accused were taken into custody," a police official said. A post-mortem report is awaited, he said.

Escalation Of A Minor Fare Dispute

According to police, a woman, mother of one of the accused person, had boarded the auto-rickshaw on Sunday evening and after getting down at her destination, she gave Rs 200 to the driver for the Rs 20 fare. However, the driver told the woman that he did not have the change, after which she went to a nearby sweets shop and came back and gave Rs 100 for which the driver again told her that he did not have the change, which led to an argument between the woman and the driver, police said.

The woman then called up her son over mobile even as the driver, his wife and daughter, who were already in the three-wheeler, moved away from the place without collecting the fare from the woman.

Fatal Assault And Police Action

The complainant said later her father received a call from another auto-rickshaw driver, who told him to come to a hotel for a talk. He went there when some unidentified persons approached him and one of them slapped him and other persons also attacked him. He fell down and suffered fits, but the persons continued to assault, following which he became unconscious. The accused fled from the spot, the complainant said.

The driver was then taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared that he was brought dead.