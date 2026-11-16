Jharkhand Man Held For Allegedly Killing Wife, Lover

Police in Jharkhand have arrested a man for the alleged double murder of his wife and another man in Lohardaga, suspected to be driven by an illicit relationship.

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Key Points Two bodies, identified as Puja Laheri and Rohit Kumar, were discovered in a room in Lohardaga district on Monday.

The woman's husband, Sonu Laheri, has been arrested for allegedly committing the murders on Sunday night.

Police suspect the husband hacked the victims to death with an axe after finding them in a "compromising" position, alleging an illicit relationship.

The incident occurred at Kumbatoli under Bhandra police station limits.

Two bodies, including that of a woman, were found in a room in Jharkhand's Lohardaga district on Monday, a police officer said.

The woman's husband was arrested for allegedly murdering the two persons over an "illicit" relationship, he said.

Investigation Underway In Double Murder

The incident occurred at Kumbatoli under Bhandra police station limits on Sunday night.

"We received information around 11:30 pm on Sunday that the husband had killed his wife and another man with a sharp weapon. When we reached the spot, we found the bodies in a room," said Manoj Kumar Gupta, Bhandra police station in-charge.

The husband allegedly hacked them to death with an axe after finding them in a "compromising" position, another police officer said.

He said the husband has been arrested and an FSL team has been sent for further investigation.

Regarding the alleged illicit relationship, the police station in-charge said they were verifying the matter.

The deceased were identified as Puja Laheri and Rohit Kumar, a resident of Barh in Bihar.

The husband was identified as Sonu Laheri.