Hundreds throng Nepal hospitals, emergency wards crammed

Devastating flash floods in Nepal have claimed at least 270 lives and left hundreds missing, prompting desperate searches by families outside overwhelmed hospitals as authorities grapple with the scale of the disaster.

IMAGE: A woman cries as she waits for updates on the whereabouts of her missing family member, in the aftermath of flash floods, outside the Maithali Barrack, an army training centre which serves as a primary base to airlift survivors from Rasuwa at Trishuli in Nuwakot district, Nepal, August 27, 2026 . Photograph: Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters

Key Points At least 270 people have died in devastating flash floods across Nepal, with hundreds more still missing.

Families are gathering outside hospitals in Kathmandu and Chitwan, frantically searching for relatives who have been out of contact since the floods began.

Authorities have posted lists of rescued individuals and photographs of the deceased to aid families in identifying their loved ones.

The disaster has damaged health infrastructure, with three health facilities completely destroyed, and mortuaries are reportedly running out of space.

The floods were triggered by an avalanche that blocked the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, causing a surge that devastated areas near the Nepal-Tibet border and downstream.

Hundreds of people gathered outside hospitals in Nepal on August 27, Thursday, searching for family members and friends who went missing in devastating flash floods that killed at least 270 people, as rescue teams continued to search riverbanks and downstream areas for those still missing.

At Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital in Maharajgunj, hundreds gathered to look for their relatives who had been out of contact since Wednesday, when the floods swept through Rasuwa and other parts of central Nepal before surging downstream along the Trishuli and Narayani river systems, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Desperate Search for Loved Ones

Authorities had posted lists of people brought to the hospital so relatives could check whether their loved ones were among those rescued or receiving treatment.

Photographs of people who had died were also displayed at the hospital.

Officials set up desks to record the names and other details of people whose whereabouts remained unknown, as families sought information about those still missing.

The emergency ward in the hospital was crammed by injured people undergoing treatment from affected areas.

An early Thursday update from Nepal's health authorities said 20 injured people were receiving treatment at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, while others were being treated at hospitals including Trishuli Hospital in Nuwakot and Bir Hospital in Kathmandu.

"We have been searching for him everywhere, but we have not been able to find his whereabouts.

"If you find anyone by this name in any hospital, please let us know. I will show you his photograph. Please look for him," the relative of a missing person, frantically looking for his brother-in-law outside the National Trauma Centre in Kathmandu, told PTI Videos.

Overwhelmed Hospitals and Infrastructure Damage

The scenes were similar at Bharatpur Hospital in Chitwan, where families continued to search for relatives as authorities dealt with a growing number of bodies recovered from the Trishuli and Narayani rivers.

Thakur Prasad Kandel and Lilawati Sapkota were among those at the hospital looking for their brothers, who have been missing since Wednesday morning.

Other families at the hospital were facing similar uncertainty, as relatives tried to establish whether those missing had survived, been rescued or were among the bodies recovered from the rivers.

The scale of the recovery operation was also putting pressure on facilities at Bharatpur Hospital, where the mortuary was reportedly running out of space.

Nine bodies recovered in neighbouring Tanahun were sent back to the district because there was no room for them at the Bharatpur facility, a senior police official was quoted as saying in Nepalese local media.

The disaster has also damaged health infrastructure in the affected areas.

Three health facilities -- the Timure Health Post in Rasuwa, the Syafrubeshi Health Post and the Rasuwagadhi Help Desk -- were completely damaged by the flood, according to the Ekantipur news portal which quoted Nepal's health ministry.

Ongoing Rescue and Recovery Efforts

Health authorities have been coordinating emergency treatment and rescue operations across the affected districts.

Government agencies and security forces continued searching for survivors and the missing, while authorities worked to reconcile casualty figures and identify those recovered.

According to the Nepal Tourism Board, 826 people were reported missing. The figure included 590 tourists, of which 476 were foreigners.

The flash floods began after an avalanche blocked the flow of the Lhende tributary of the Bhote Koshi River, with the resulting surge hitting Timure near Nepal's border with Tibet and causing widespread destruction downstream.