Home  » News » Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces

Hundreds of displaced Manipuris clash with security forces

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
November 29, 2025 16:05 IST

Hundreds of displaced people, seeking to return to their homes, clashed with security forces in Manipur's Imphal East district on Saturday, officials said.

IMAGE: Heavy security personnel deploy as internally displaced persons hold a protest at Lamlong Bazar, in Imphal East. Photograph: ANI Photo

The displaced people, who have been staying at different relief camps after ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, were stopped by security forces at Yaingangpokpi when they were marching towards their homes at Gwaltabi, located on the periphery of the district.

As the situation escalated, security forces lobbed several rounds of tear gas shells to disperse the agitators.

 

One of the agitators, S Ibemcha Devi, said, "According to the government, normalcy has been restored in the state. Then, why are we not allowed to return to our homes?"

An official said the situation continues to remain tense but under control.

Such clashes between internally displaced persons (IDPs) and security forces have happened multiple times since the Sangai Festival began on November 21.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
