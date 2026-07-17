'Humiliated' RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari quits party

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari has resigned from the party, citing humiliation and a lack of opportunities for dedicated workers, sparking speculation about his potential move to the ruling NDA.

IMAGE: RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari announces his resignation from the party. Photograph: Screen grab from @ANI/X

Key Points RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari resigned from the party, alleging "no space for dedicated and loyal workers."

Tiwari, a prominent RJD face, announced his departure via an emotional video.

He claimed to have informed state president Mangani Lal Mandal and other senior leaders about his decision due to "humiliation."

Tiwari thanked RJD president Lalu Prasad for his past responsibilities but criticised Tejashwi Yadav for being "surrounded by elements" harming the party.

Speculation suggests Tiwari might join the ruling NDA after his high-profile exit from RJD.

RJD spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwari announced that he has quit the party, alleging that it had "no space for dedicated and loyal workers".

Tiwari, who has for years been one of the most visible faces of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), broke the news to the media through an emotion-filled video released late on Thursday evening.

Mrityunjay Tiwari's Resignation And Allegations

"Today, I resigned from all my posts in the party. I did so in the presence of state president Mangani Lal Mandal and other senior leaders whom I told that there was no point in remaining in the party while enduring humiliation," he said.

Tiwari, an upper caste leader who had been defending the pro-Mandal Commission party in the media, thanked RJD president Lalu Prasad for assigning him "the responsibilities of spokesperson and media in charge way back in 2014".

He claimed that he had spoken of his grievances to Prasad's heir apparent Tejashwi Yadav, who is the RJD's working president.

"But there are many people in the party who are hollowing it like termites. Sadly, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of the opposition, seems surrounded by such elements," added Tiwari, without elaborating further.

There was no communication from the party on whether his resignation was accepted. There is speculation in a section of the media that Tiwari would join the ruling NDA.