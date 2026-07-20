Vineet Nayar's New Book: Why Human Uniqueness Matters In The AI Age

Discover how former HCL Technologies CEO Vineet Nayar's new book, "Humans First, Machines Second," challenges the conventional view of AI, asserting that preserving human uniqueness and confidence is paramount for success in the age of artificial intelligence.

Key Points Vineet Nayar's new book, "Humans First, Machines Second," addresses the human challenge in the AI era.

The book argues that the biggest risk of AI is people losing faith in their own uniqueness, not just technological disruption.

Nayar advocates for investing in human potential rather than solely focusing on rapid technology adoption.

Drawing on his HCL Technologies and Sampark Foundation experience, the book offers practical insights for thriving amidst change.

Structured around themes of Trust, Empower, Reimagine, and Amplify, it provides a roadmap for human success in an AI-driven world.

As artificial intelligence transforms industries, workplaces, and daily life, a new book by author and former HCL Technologies CEO Vineet Nayar argues that the biggest risk of the AI era is not more intelligent machines, but people losing faith in their own uniqueness. In "Humans First, Machines Second: 30 Sparks for Winning in the Age of AI", released on Monday, Nayar argues that the greatest challenge of our time may not be technological disruption but a growing crisis of human confidence.

Investing In Human Potential Amidst AI Growth

At a time when organisations are racing to become AI-first, Nayar offers a compelling alternative perspective: "the future will belong not to those who simply adopt technology faster, but to those who continue investing in human potential".

Drawing on his experience leading one of the IT industry's most celebrated transformations at HCL Technologies and his work transforming education for millions of children through Sampark Foundation, Nayar explores leadership, self-belief, courage, trust, imagination and reinvention through thirty practical "Sparks".

"Technology has always changed the way we work. What concerns me today is not what AI can do, but what it may cause people to believe about themselves. If we are not careful, we may spend so much time building smarter machines that we forget what makes human beings extraordinary," the author said in a statement.

Structured around four themes -- Trust, Empower, Reimagine and Amplify -- the book combines insights from business, education and life to offer a hopeful and practical roadmap for thriving in an era of rapid change.

The book, published by Penguin Random House India (PRHI) and priced at Rs 799, is currently available for purchase across online and offline stores.