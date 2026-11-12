Human Rights Commission Orders Probe Into Malabar Express Assault, Police Inaction

The Keralam State Human Rights Commission has launched an inquiry into a shocking alleged assault on a 25-year-old woman aboard the Malabar Express and her complaint of inadequate protection from railway police, highlighting concerns about passenger safety.

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Key Points The Keralam State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into an alleged assault on a 25-year-old woman aboard the Malabar Express.

The woman complained that she did not receive protection from railway police during the incident.

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed railway and district police officials to submit a report within three weeks.

The incident involved a 39-year-old man sexually harassing the woman on Tuesday, who then allegedly beat her up.

The accused was subsequently arrested by police.

The Keralam State Human Rights Commission has ordered an inquiry into an alleged assault on a 25-year-old woman aboard the Malabar Express and her complaint that she did not receive protection from railway police.

Human Rights Commission Initiates Probe

Commission Chairperson Justice Alexander Thomas directed the Divisional Railway Manager, Railway Superintendent of Police and Thiruvananthapuram District Police Chief to investigate the incident and submit a report within three weeks, according to a statement on Thursday.

The action follows a complaint filed by social activist P K Raju, who alleged that railway police had remained ineffective despite repeated incidents of violence aboard trains.

According to police, the woman was sexually harassed by a man aboard the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express on Tuesday. The accused allegedly beat her up when she threatened to report the incident to the police.

The 39-year-old accused was arrested by police later.