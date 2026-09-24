HSNCB Nabs Nigerian National With Ecstasy In Gurugram Drug Bust

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau has apprehended a Nigerian national in Gurugram, recovering 15.04 grams of MDMA, as part of its intensified crackdown on synthetic drug trafficking.

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Key Points A Nigerian national, Udeh Frank, was arrested in Gurugram for possessing 15.04 grams of MDMA (ecstasy).

The arrest was made by the Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) near Sai Temple in Sector 53 following specific intelligence.

Frank failed to produce a valid license for the psychotropic substance, leading to a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This operation is part of the HSNCB Gurugram Unit's ongoing efforts to combat the illicit circulation of synthetic drugs.

The Haryana State Narcotics Control Bureau (HSNCB) has arrested a Nigeria national and recovered 15.04 grams of psychotropic MDMA, commonly known as ecstacy, from his possession, Gurugram Police said on Thursday.

Details Of The Arrest And Ongoing Crackdown

According to police, accused Udeh Frank, a resident of Lagos, Nigeria, was held after he arrived near the Sai Temple in Sector 53 here to allegedly deliver the contraband. Acting of specific inputs, an HSNCB team intercepted him. He was subsequently searched in the presence of a gazetted officer, during which a white plastic pouch containing MDMA was allegedly recovered from his trouser pocket, police said.

The accused failed to produce any valid licence or permit authorising possession of the substance, they added. A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sector 53 police station, police said.

The latest action came amid the ongoing crackdown by the HSNCB Gurugram Unit against illicit circulation of synthetic drugs. On September 9, the unit had recovered MDMA/ecstasy pills in a separate case.