Himachal Police Seize Over Rs 1 Crore In Assets From Drug Trafficker

Himachal Pradesh Police have successfully seized over Rs 1 crore worth of assets, including houses and a car, from a convicted drug trafficker and her family under the stringent Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, highlighting intensified efforts against drug-related crime.

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Key Points Himachal Pradesh Police seized assets exceeding Rs 1 crore from a convicted drug trafficker, Dalviro, and her family members on Tuesday.

The seized properties include two houses in Kangra district, one valued at Rs 62 lakh belonging to Dalviro and another worth over Rs 32 lakh owned by her son Mithun.

A Maruti Suzuki car valued at Rs 6.98 lakh, registered in the name of Dalviro's daughter Gharo Devi, was also confiscated.

This action stems from an NDPS case filed against Dalviro in May 2017, where she was arrested with 6.5 grams of chitta and later sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment.

The Competent Authority confirmed the freezing order on October 26, following a detailed financial investigation into Dalviro's properties.

The Himachal Pradesh Police seized houses, furniture, and other articles worth more than Rs 1 crore of a drug trafficker now behind the bars, police said on Tuesday.

Major Asset Seizure In Kangra

According to a statement, the police took possession of a house worth almost Rs 62 lakh in Chhanni village in Indora Tehsil, Kangra, owned by Dalviro, the convict, and another house in the same village with furniture and household appliances, in all worth over Rs 32 lakh, owned by Mithun, the son of Dalviro.

A Maruti Suzuki car worth Rs 6.98 lakh belonging to Gharo Devi, daughter of Dalviro, was also seized.

NDPS Case Background And Investigation

According to police, the action came under a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case, filed against Dalviro on May 30, 2017.

Dalviro was arrested by the police with 6.5 grams of chitta (adulterated heroin) in Indora and was sentenced for 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and was fined Rs 1 lakh.

After her arrest, police initiated a financial investigation and examined the ownership, construction, and valuation of Dalviro's properties.

After the investigation, the Competent Authority and Administrator, SAFEM (FOP)A and NDPS Act, Delhi, passed an order on October 26, confirming the freezing order.