On his first visit to India after election as Germany's Chancellor, Olaf Scholz had a couple of typically Indian experiences on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

IMAGE: Chancellor Scholz has a cup of garma garam chai at a tea shop on a street corner in Chanakyapuri, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Scholz is presented a cricket bat signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore men's team at an interaction with the RCB men's and women's cricket teams at THE Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: Shailendra Bhojak/PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com