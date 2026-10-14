How Wadhwani AI Uses AI To Predict Disease Outbreaks

Wadhwani AI is working on a 'vulnerability mapping' project which determines the probability of a disease breaking out in a particular area during a particular season or time.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Traditional AI Can Solve Social Problems

More than 70-80 per cent of India's social sector problems can be solved with traditional artificial intelligence and do not require implementing or using frontier large language and large reasoning models, says Wadhwani Institute of Artificial Intelligence CEO Shekar Sivasubramanian.

Frontier AI is used only as an assistant to help analyse data or build models by extrapolating existing data and building a rough implementation project, which Wadhwani AI then refines, Sivasubramanian tells Business Standard in an exclusive interaction.

"The technology forms a small part of the solution. The ecosystem, the reaction (to the data being collected), the human beings, their diversity and complexity form a significant part of the problem-solving exercise," he said.

Key Points 'It maps the entire length and breadth of the country into 500x500 metre tiles and attributes diseases to that area, along with demographic, social and economic parameters.'

'Then we run a set of models, which determine the most vulnerable areas, which are then reconstituted into blocks, villages, districts, and cities.'

This mapping has helped Wadhwani AI identify the most vulnerable patches in India for several diseases, which in turn helps state and local administrations run more focused vaccination, prevention, and cure programmes in these areas.

Wadhwani AI Plans 1,600 Hires

The Mumbai-headquartered not-for-profit organisation, which has delivered roughly 25 social sector projects for the central and state governments so far, aims to increase the number to 80 over the next four years.

To do this, Wadhwani AI will hire roughly 1,600 people, up from the 450 it currently employs, Sivasubramanian says, adding that investment in these projects will also increase at least three times to Rs 450 crore.

In addition to projects such as preliminary testing of tuberculosis through an app that determines the situation by testing cough sounds, or oral-learning apps for children that determine their verbal ability level for several languages, Wadhwani AI is also working on a 'vulnerability mapping' project which determines the probability of a disease breaking out in a particular area during a particular season or time, he said.

AI Maps Disease Vulnerability Across India

"What it does is that it maps the entire length and breadth of the country into 500x500 metre tiles and attributes diseases to that area, along with demographic, social and economic parameters," explains Sivasubramanian.

"Then we run a set of models, which determine the most vulnerable areas, which are then reconstituted into blocks, villages, districts, and cities," adds Sivasubramanian.

This mapping has helped Wadhwani AI identify the most vulnerable patches in India for several diseases, which in turn helps state and local administrations run more focused vaccination, prevention, and cure programmes in these areas, he said.

Reusing AI Models for Social Good

The AI models for these diseases can then be reused for other social sector problems and provide predictable infrastructure modules for quickly identifying the easiest solutions, he says.

"Reuse converts AI from experimentation to engineering. It builds the underpinnings of a very formal structure of problem solving."

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff