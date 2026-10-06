How Rahul Gandhi turned INDIA bloc march into standoff

Discover how Congress leader Rahul Gandhi ingeniously transformed a halted INDIA bloc protest into a dramatic sit-in at Akashvani Bhavan, challenging authorities and drawing national attention to opposition demands.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra sit inside the Akashvani Bhavan premises amid the INDIA bloc MPs' protest, in New Delhi. Photograph: Ritik Sharma/ANI Photo

Key Points Rahul Gandhi dramatically redirected the INDIA bloc's protest to Akashvani Bhavan after their march to the Election Commission was halted.

The initial protest, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, saw several opposition leaders detained by police.

Gandhi, joined by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other leaders, staged a sit-in inside Akashvani Bhavan, turning a near-ended protest into a prolonged standoff.

The protest drew significant attention, with staff and media gathering, as Gandhi spoke out against alleged threats to democracy.

Opposition leaders were being put into buses, some Congress leaders had already left and the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Election Commission on Tuesday seemed all but over. A familiar script was playing out -- until it was not.

Around noon, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had climbed a barricade near the NITI Aayog office and waved the Tricolour as cameras clicked.

He then climbed down, and police began detaining MPs who had sat on the road after their march demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation was stopped.

Gandhi's Unexpected Move

But Gandhi, who had yet to be taken into a bus, soon shifted the scene.

After speaking to his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra seated inside one of the buses, he dashed towards the reception entrance of Akashvani Bhavan around 12.20 pm, catching many opposition MPs, including some from his own party, by surprise.

Until then, the action had centred on Parliament Street, where security personnel stopped the march from the Parliament House complex towards the poll body's headquarters.

Priyanka Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Derek O'Brien and Mahua Moitra, and CPI-M MP John Brittas were among those put into the buses.

With several leaders detained and others leaving, there was little indication that the protest was about to move into the grounds of the broadcasting house.

Standoff At Akashvani Bhavan

At the reception entrance near gate number 3 of Akashvani Bhavan, staff tried to prevent Gandhi from entering, leading to a tense stand-off. He eventually pushed his way inside, accompanied by his security personnel.

Around 12.30 pm, Priyanka Gandhi alighted from the bus, walked towards the entrance and joined her brother.

The two sat under a tree near gate number 4 as staff of the broadcasting house rushed outside to watch the unfolding drama.

Several took selfies with Gandhi before security personnel restrained them. Some climbed onto the building's terrace to get a view, prompting police to ask them to come down.

Opposition Leaders Join In

Outside, Congress leaders began gathering at the reception entrance, seeking to join Gandhi inside.

Around 12.45 pm, party general secretary K C Venugopal and Rajya Sabha MP Pawan Khera reached the gate and sought entry. Deputy Commissioner of Police, New Delhi, Sachin Sharma arrived at the spot and began talks with the leaders, who eventually entered the premises.

Congress MPs Praniti Shinde, Deepender Hooda and Charanjit Singh Channi, and Seva Dal chief Srinivas B V were also present. Gandhi's staff members Alankar Sawai and Srivatsa were inside as well.

Several MPs, including Brittas, returned to the protest site after being released from detention. Leaders who had been taken away in buses were back as the gathering continued into the afternoon.

Gandhi's Defiant Message

Refreshments began arriving for those inside.

Packets of potato chips, bhujiya and chocolates, along with water bottles and soft drinks, were brought from a kiosk outside NITI Aayog. Diet Cokes were brought from Patel Chowk.

Later, Srinivas was seen clearing away the used packets around the area where the leaders had gathered.

Around 2.30 pm, reporters pushed their microphones through the grille as Gandhi spoke to them from inside the premises.

"I don't care what the BJP says. I am standing here to protect democracy," he said.

"What has been done to the country is treason. Be it PM Modi, Shah, the RSS chief or Gyanesh Kumar, none will be spared," Gandhi alleged.

What had seemed close to ending at the barricades was still unfolding inside Akashvani Bhavan.