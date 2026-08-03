How Prashant Kishor Shattered BJP Fortress In Bankipur

Prashant Kishor's stunning Bankipur victory has broken the BJP's three-decade dominance in one of its safest urban strongholds, signalling a major political shift in Bihar.

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor during a victory march as he takes the lead in the Bankipur assembly by-election in Patna, August 3, 2026. All photographs: ANI Photo

Key Points Prashant Kishor won the Bankipur by-election by nearly 19,000 votes, defeating the BJP in its traditional stronghold.

Voters, including traditional BJP supporters from upper castes, cited dissatisfaction with the BJP's perceived arrogance and neglect of the constituency as reasons for backing PK.

The 'MY equation' (Muslim and Yadav voters), traditionally aligned with RJD, overwhelmingly supported PK to defeat the BJP, contributing significantly to his victory.

Student protests in Bankipur against the BJP-led governments at the state and Centre also mobilised Gen Z voters to support PK.

"We have voted for change in Bankipur. The BJP has taken us for granted for over three decades," says Hare Ram Mishra, a resident of a densely populated locality near Gandhi Maidan in the heart of Patna on Monday evening as Jan Suraaj Party Founder Prashant Kishor, popularly known as PK, defeated the Bharatiya Janata Party by nearly 19,000 votes in its urban stronghold, the traditional home turf of BJP national President Nitin Nabin in Patna.

Mishra, a retired government employee and a senior citizen, is not alone.

Others like Rajesh Kumar Singh, a trader in his mid-40s, at a market adjacent to Kadamkuan, widely seen as a strong BJP pocket since the mid-1990s, says he supported and voted PK for a change.

"It was a must, the BJP neglected this constituency for years despite winning with a big margin," says Singh, adding, "BJP policies in the state and at the Centre are not people friendly. Look how they brutally acted against protesting students from Delhi to Patna."

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party supporters celebrate after JSP Founder Prashant Kishor takes the lead in the Bankipur assembly by-election.

Factors Behind PK's Victory

Both Mishra and Singh belong to influential upper castes who are widely regarded as traditional BJP voters where their sizeable numbers have played an important role in earlier election outcomes.

Local poll watchers believe PK secured overwhelming support of his Brahmin caste as well as another powerful caste, the Bhumihars. The BJP by and large obtained the overwhelming support of the Kayasthas, Nitin Nabin's caste.

Bankipur, situated in the heart of Patna, was widely seen as a BJP stronghold. The party has won this seat since the mid-1990s. Five times it was represented by Nitin Nabin; four times by his late father Nabin Kishor Sinha, a senior BJP leader. This assembly seat known as Patna West before 2008.

What damaged the BJP in Bankipur is that Muslim and Yadav voters, traditional Rashtrioya Janata Dal supporters, overwhelmingly voted for PK instead of RJD candidate Rekha Gupta.

"If Muslims and Yadavs voted for the RJD as usual, it would have given the BJP an advantage. But Muslims and Yadavs voted for PK to defeat the BJP," says Irfan Alam, a resident of Bankipur.

Bankipur was the nerve centre of last month's student protests and thousands of Gen Z voters also played their part by supporting PK to express their anger against the BJP-led government in Bihar and at the Centre.

'BJP defeat in Bankipur is a defeat of arrogance'

With PK elected as the JSP's first MLA, Patna witnessed a celebration with a difference.

Hundreds of JSP supporters with yellow gamcha either hanging from their necks or in their hands, wept, danced, shouted slogans for PK, applied dry colour to each other, distributed sweets.

In November 2025, PK's party unsuccessfully contested its first assembly election. The JSP contested 238 of Bihar's 243 seats but failed to win a single seat.

The party secured a 3% vote share, which was less than what PK expected.

"The BJP defeat in Bankipur is a defeat of arrogance," declares JSP leader Sushil Singh standing close to the vote counting centre at A N College in the heart of Patna.

Till noon on August 3, despite the early leads established by PK after a few rounds of counting of votes, some BJP leaders and workers, who prepared 200 kilos of laddoos were confident about a BJP victory and ready to distribute the sweets.

IMAGE: Dr Jahnavi Das, Prashant Kishor's wife, celebrates after her husband took the lead in the Bankipur.

'Some of our supporters are unhappy over recent developments'

Sushil Singh, who hails from Bhagalpur district and camped in Bankipur for a month to campaign for PK, recalls that, "People heard many BJP leaders saying that even a cat or dog could win Bankipur if it were fielded on the party's ticket. It is how the BJP looks at voters of this constituency and takes them for granted. The JSP victory will teach the BJP a hard lesson."

A senior BJP leader admits that PK has succeeded in his attempt to secure the support of some sections known as BJP voters.

"Some of our supporters are unhappy over recent developments, some are angry due to other reasons and they voted for PK," he says, requesting that he not be identified by name for this report.

Bihar BJP President Sanjay Sarogi told the media that his party will review the causes for its defeat in Bankipur. The state BJP office on Patna's busy Beer Chand Patel was virtually deserted since Monday afternoon and the mood was sombre among the few leaders and party workers present.

A political commentator believes the BJP was defeated by its own supporters, not by PK. "They have chosen PK over old loyalty for the BJP. It is a warning sign for the BJP," he says, again choosing the route of anonymity.

IMAGE: PK during a victory march in Bankipur, August 3, 2026.

At the start of his Bankipur campaign, PK stated that 'If the BJP wins, I will have no hesitation in conceding that they continue to enjoy public support. If we win, it shall be for them to read the writing on the wall.'

'The people of Bankipur are the richest and the most educated in Bihar. Let them vote for the best. If they feel they can repose their trust in me, I urge them to vote for me... Even as the lone MLA of my party, I shall outweigh the remaining 242 ones in the assembly,' PK promised.

Sensing the winds of change were blowing in Bankipur, Nitin Nabin -- who BJP senior leaders Narendra Modi and Amit Shah chose to lead the party nationally last December -- hit the campaign trail three days before election day, July 30.

Nabin's padyatra took him door to door, to narrow lanes in densely populated residential localities to canvass votes.

In the last three weeks, the BJP national president visited Patna, his home town, thrice to campaign.

This was the first padyatra Nabin had ever undertaken in Bankipur. He vacated the Bankipur seat -- where he was first elected in 2006 -- after being elected to the Rajya Sabha in March 2026.

It was the first electoral challenge for Bihar's first BJP chief minister Samrat Choudhary, who has been in power for over three months.

'The Bankipur assembly by-poll will be a strong referendum on the popularity of the BJP government in the state,' PK, a vociferous critic of Samrat Choudhary, said during the campaign.

In his first comments to the media after his victory on Monday evening, PK urged the BJP leadership to replace Samrat Chowdhury with a chief minister Biharis can be proud of.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff