How NDA Won All 5 Rajya Sabha Seats In Bihar

The Opposition had the numbers to win one Rajya Sabha seat from Bihar. As it turned out, four MLAs skipped the voting, helping the NDA to sweep the polls.

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party national President and Rajya Sabha candidate Nitin Nabin, along with Bihar Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, BJP state President Sanjay Saraogi and others, show the victory sign at the Bihar Vidhan Sabha in Patna, November 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points The NDA won all five Rajya Sabha seats in Bihar, showcasing its strong political hold in the state.

Four opposition MLAs abstained from voting, contributing to the defeat of their candidate.

Nitish Kumar, Bihar's longest-serving chief minister, was elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time.

The Congress party plans to take action against its three MLAs who abstained from voting, highlighting the internal turmoil within the party.

Tejashwi Yadav, RJD leader, blamed the defeat on the betrayal of the four MLAs, underscoring the fractured opposition landscape in Bihar.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance in Bihar is upbeat as it has won all the five Rajya Sabha seats from the state, thanks to four oOpposition MLAs -- three from the Congress and one from the Rashtriya Janata Dal -- abstaining from voting and causing the defeat of the lone Opposition-sponsored RJD candidate in the elections held on March 16.

NDA's winners include Bihar's longest serving Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who is also president of the Janata Dal-United, Bharatiya Janata Party national President Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Ramnath Thakur of the JD-U, Rashtriya Lok Morcha President UpendrA Kushwaha and the JP's Sivesh Kumar.

Nitish Kumar and Nitin Nabin have been elected to the Rajya Sabha for the first time. With this win Nitish is all set to step down as Bihar chief minister.

It is the second time in four months that the NDA has swept the elections in Bihar. It had scored a landslide victory in the assembly polls in November 2025.

How the numbers stacked up

The NDA was sure to win four of the five Rajya Sabha seats from Bihar but it was not confident of winning the fifth seat as the Opposition claimed to have the magic number of 41 MLAs -- the RJD's 25, the Congress' six and Left parties four, apart from the AIMIM's 5 MLAs and 1 BSP MLA.

As it turned out, RJD candidate A D Singh got only 37 votes, with four MLAs skipping the voting and directly helping the NDA sweep the polls.

According to reports, Surendar Prasad Kushwaha, Manoj Biswas, Manohar Prasad Singh (Congress MLAs) and Faisal Rahman of the RJD abstained from voting.

There is no confirmation as to why they abstained from voting, and the four MLAs have yet to say anything on it.

Congress Response to MLA Abstentions

Bihar Congress President Rajesh Ram said the party will take action against its three MLAs who abstained from voting. "We will send a detailed report to the central leadership of the party for action against them."

Ram admitted that it was a setback for the Congress as the three MLAs were in touch with the party till Sunday but on voting day they disappeared.

Sources in the RJD said the AIMIM MLAs and BSP MLA voted for A D Singh.

Divided opposition versus strong NDA

IMAGE: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar arrives for an Iftar party in Patna along with Union Minister Chirag Paswan, soon after the Rajya Sabha election results were announced, March 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The BJP leadership deployed two party leaders from outside the state as observers in charge of the Rajya Sabha elections in Bihar. Both these BJP leaders actively coordinated with all the NDA allies. JD-U, Hindustani Awam Morcha, Lok Janshakti Party-Ramvilas and Rashtriya Lok Morcha leaders were active in ensuring that all their MLAs cast their vote.

On the other hand, Congress leaders both in the state as well as from the Centre hardly showed much interest, resulting in three of its six MLAs abstaining from voting. This is an alarming sign for the Congress which has been eyeing a revival of the party since the 2024 Lok Sabha polls but without much success.