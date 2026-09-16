How Meta's Offer Will Nail Child Sex Abuse Offenders

'Details of accounts such as the name, e-mail id associated with the account, the IP address will now be shared with law enforcement agencies, which will help track down offenders faster.'

IMAGE: The Meta Platforms Inc headquarters in Mountain View, California. Photograph: Peter DaSilva/File Photo/Reuters

In a first for any social media platform in India, Meta has agreed to share with Indian law enforcement agencies child sexual abuse cases and details of repeat offenders, senior government officials said.

A spokesperson for Meta confirmed the development and said that the details would be shared directly with the cybercrime division of the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre of the ministry of home affairs.

"Details of accounts such as the name, e-mail id associated with the account, the IP (Internet Protocol) address, and others will now be shared with law enforcement agencies, which will help track down offenders faster," an official said.

Key Points Meta will directly share child sexual abuse material (CSAM) cases and repeat offender details with Indian law enforcement.

Account information including names, e-mail IDs, and IP addresses will be provided to help speed up investigations.

Earlier, such reports were routed through the US-based NCMEC before reaching Indian authorities.

CSAM Cases Shared Directly

Up until now, all US-headquartered social media platforms, including Meta, have shared instances of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) only with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), a private US non-profit organisation.

The NCMEC would then share the details of repeat offenders or other such online accounts with the law enforcement agencies in their respective domains.

Slow data sharing delayed critical CSAM investigations in India, leaving children unprotected while exploitation was actively happening, the official said.

Repeat Offender Details

"There were two aspects to it.

"One that NCMEC is a private organisation.

"Therefore, it is unfair that a law enforcement agency has to wait for data and information from a private organisation.

"Second, it is a US-based organisation that has little or no presence in India," the official added.

NCMEC Routing Ends

Meta and all US-headquartered social media companies must report all instances of CSAM to NCMEC under US federal Law, failing which they face criminal liabilities, financial penalties, and loss of safe harbour provisions.

The ministry of electronics and information technology (Meity), led by Ashwini Vaishnaw, had raised this issue with Meta's Chief of Global Affairs Joel Kaplan, when the latter had flown down to New Delhi in August this year.

The government had summoned Kaplan to India after a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing students protesting the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) question paper leak was inadvertently taken down from Facebook for more than five hours.

During meetings with Kaplan, Meity asserted that CSAM instances and repeat offender details must be sent directly to Indian law enforcement for swift action, bypassing NCMEC routing delays.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff