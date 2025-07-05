HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
How is 'Bharat Mata' a religious symbol: HC to Kerala varsity registrar

July 05, 2025 01:01 IST

The Kerala high court on Friday asked the Kerala University registrar, who was suspended recently, how 'Bharat Mata' can be a religious symbol and how putting up a portrait of the same can be a law and order problem.

IMAGE: Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar asserted that there would be no compromise on Bharat Mata Photograph: @KeralaGovernor/X

The queries were posed by Justice N Nagaresh to the Registrar, K S Anil Kumar, during the hearing of his plea challenging the suspension.

 

Kumar was suspended on July 2 by Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private programme, which was attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed.

Declining Kumar's interim plea to stay his suspension, the court asked the petitioner "how 'Bharat Mata' was a religious symbol? What was the provocative photograph and on putting it up on display, what law and order problem was going to occur in Kerala?"

The petitioner told the court that there was a clash between the Communist Party of India-Marxist and Bharatiya Janata Party's student wings -- Students Federation of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), respectively -- over the display of the portrait.

He also said that he was informed by the university's security officer that a religious symbol was displayed in the university's senate hall and in that circumstance, the programme can be cancelled.

Kumar also claimed that the VC can suspend the registrar in only emergency situations.

The court said that the VC can pass orders when the syndicate is not in session and that the senate has to approve the suspension order.

It also asked Kumar whether things should have been handled in that manner when the Governor was coming for an event.

The court said that the exact problem was still not clear and directed the police to file a reply stating whether there was a big law and order problem.

It also sought a detailed reply affidavit from the registrar.

With the direction, the court listed the matter for hearing on Monday, July 7.

According to the suspension order of July 2, the registrar, on June 25, cancelled the sanction granted to Sree Padmanabha Seva Samithi for the use of the University Senate Hall after the programme had commenced and while the Governor -- who also serves as Chancellor of the University -- was on stage.

The registrar has rejected the allegation, stating that the notice was issued before the Governor arrived at the venue and that he has evidence to prove it.

