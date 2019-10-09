How IAF chief plans to solve fighter jet shortage

October 09, 2019 10:03 IST

Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria's plan includes building 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in quick time to fill the light fighter vacancies left by the retirement of MiG-21 and MiG-27 fighters.

Ajai Shukla reports.

Four days after assuming command of the Indian Air Force, Air Chief Marshal R K S Bhadauria has described in detail what his fighter fleet will look like a dozen years into the future.

There is already concern that the IAF is down to just 30 fighter squadrons against the assessed requirement of 42 squadrons. The air chief's plan, unveiled in an interaction with the media, will only raise numbers to 37 squadrons by 2025, before falling again to 33 squadrons by 2032.

Behind the continuing shortfalls is the impending retirement of the last of six remaining MiG-21 squadrons when their technical life ends in 2021.

In addition, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria announced that six Jaguar squadrons would retire in the early 2020s since it would be too costly to equip them with new engines needed to extend their service lives into the 2030s.

"We have had to drop the plan for re-engining the Jaguar because it has been delayed inordinately and the cost went too high," the IAF chief said.

"The non-BISON MiG-21s will retire by the end of this year, or go up to March 2020 at the most. Only the MiG-21 BISON fleet will be left and will go up to the end of its technical life (in 2021)," he added.

Worryingly, the shortfalls could be even worse if there is delay in processing the purchase of 114 eponymous Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft, which an Indian 'strategic partner' will build in technology partnership with a global 'original equipment manufacturer'.

Requests for Interest have already been sent out to prospective SPs and OEMs for this tender.

'The (vendors responses) have already been received for the 114 MRFA case. We have started the process for obtaining Acceptance of Necessity now. The AoN, which the defence ministry accords, is the first step in a procurement and is followed by the issuance of an RFP -- the basic tender document.'

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria's plan also includes building 83 Tejas Light Combat Aircraft in quick time to fill the light fighter vacancies left by the retirement of MiG-21 and MiG-27 fighters.

On a parallel track, India would build the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, a fifth generation medium fighter.

Meanwhile, the IAF chief confirmed the air force would buy 21 MiG-29 fighters that are lying ready built in Russia. "We are going to go in for 21 MiG-29," he said.

Adding those to the IAF's existing three MiG-29 squadrons, which are undergoing a mid-life upgrade, would take the number of IAF MiG-29 squadrons up to four. In addition, the navy flies two squadrons of the navalised MiG-29K/KUBs.

Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria also confirmed reports that additional Sukhoi-30MKI fighters would be built by Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd in Nashik. HAL will soon complete delivery of the last squadron of Sukhoi-30MKIs, bringing up the IAF fleet to 13 squadrons.

"We are moving towards ordering 12 more Sukhoi-30s. Whether we need some more in lieu of aircraft that are going to get phased out from 2025 onwards. We will have to take a look later. But at the moment, 12 is what is being followed up straightaway," the air chief marshal said.

He also confirmed plans to upgrade the Sukhoi-30MKI, with modern "radar and weapons capabilities and also tackling obsolescence management and electronic warfare aspects."

Dismissing rumours that India is buying 36 more Rafales from France, Air Chief Marshal Bhadauria stated: "Our plan is for building 114 MRFA in the SP model. There is no separate plan for this (36 more Rafales)."