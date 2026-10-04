How foreign varsities modified campuses to prevent suicides

As Indian educational institutions implement physical modifications like 'anti-suicide' fans and barriers to curb student suicides, this article explores how global universities have adopted similar measures and the ongoing debate about their effectiveness versus comprehensive mental health support.

IMAGE: Calhoun Lofts building at the University of Houston. Image used only for representation. Photograph: Wikimedia Commons

Key Points Indian institutions are implementing physical modifications like 'anti-suicide' fans and barriers to prevent student suicides, mirroring strategies used by foreign universities.

Universities like Houston, Cornell, Harvard, and NYU have previously installed security fencing, nets, barriers, and window restrictors following student suicides.

Experts, including Lanny Berman and WHO recommendations, support restricting access to lethal means as an effective component of suicide prevention, especially for impulsive decisions.

The recent deaths at IIT Bombay and IIT Delhi have intensified the debate on whether these physical measures are sufficient or merely 'bandaid solutions'.

Mental health professionals advocate for a comprehensive approach that includes meaningful support, addressing academic and social stressors, and accessible mental health care, rather than solely relying on environmental modifications.

Spring-loaded 'anti-suicide' fans, enclosing fans in mesh guards or replacing ceiling fans with wall-mounted units -- the physical modifications by Indian education institutions to prevent student suicides might be attracting criticism as 'band-aid measures' but the approach has been adopted previously by several foreign universities.

Global Universities Implement Physical Suicide Prevention Measures

University of Houston (UH) had in 2023 made changes in its infrastructure, including installation of security fencing around the building and temporary barriers to secure the upper-level balconies, inner stairwell and sky bridges, after two students died by suicide on the campus.

Following the incident, the university had created an Agnes Arnold Hall Taskforce and undertook a three-phase renovation.

"The renovation of this facility is a critical step for the university as is the support of our students. With the input of those on the taskforce and others throughout the university, UH also has implemented several initiatives to support our students' mental and academic well-being," Diane Z Chase, senior Vice President of Academic Affairs at University of Houston had said in an announcement in 2024.

At US' Cornell University, a cluster of suicides during the 2009-10 academic year, three of which involved university students jumping from or near East Hill bridges within a month, prompted installation of steel-mesh nets on bridges spanning the gorges around campus.

The university ultimately implemented permanent barriers on eight bridges and fencing around some cliff-edge areas.

Cornell's own account says its consultants had identified the absence of bridge means restriction as a gap in its existing suicide-prevention approach and recommended physical barriers as part of a multifaceted strategy.

Timothy Marchell, a clinical psychologist and director of the Skorton Centre for Health Initiatives at Cornell Health had then announced that the university also secures access to chemicals, weapons and equipment that could be used as a means of suicide.

Harvard University's 'Means Matter' guidelines, based on recommendations contributed by the Suicide Prevention Resource Centre (SPRC) also say that 'restricting access to lethal means is one strategy in a comprehensive approach to reducing the risk of suicide on a college campus'.

'Each campus should review its own data on suicide attempts and fatalities to identify the type of means used and to determine if there are trends or patterns in the use of specific methods,' the guidelines said.

'Common lethal means used by college-aged students are firearms, jumping, poisoning, suffocation, drowning and hanging.Therefore, administrators and staff should conduct a scan of the campus environment for access to building rooftops, balconies, windows, and bridges. They should look for places where students, faculty, and staff might gain access to toxic substances like chemicals found in laboratories,' they added.

In response to a cluster of student suicides in 2003, the New York University had permanently installed lexan barriers made of transparent plastic around the balconies.

According to a report by the Washington Square News, NYU's student-run newspaper, published in 2003, the university had also blocked access to certain balconies within the residence halls and installed locks on all the windows, which prevent students from opening the windows more than a few inches.

Experts Affirm Effectiveness Of Means Restriction In Suicide Prevention

Lanny Berman, Executive Director of the American Association of Suicidology, had then told the Washington Square News that studies from around the world have shown that physical barriers that restrict access to 'jump sites' are quite effective in preventing suicides.

"The decision to commit suicide is often made impulsively. So, having immediate access to a potential suicide point, such as a bridge or a high balcony, increases the likelihood that a person will complete their suicide attempt. The suicide barriers thwart the immediate accessibility of these points, and only a small proportion of people go on to find an alternative method to attempt suicide once they are stopped the first time, "Perhaps about a quarter of suicidal individuals may not have been actively thinking about suicide ten minutes earlier, so if you can prevent the impulse, then you can ultimately get people to rethink their decision," Berman had said.

He is presently Adjunct Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Johns Hopkins' University School of Medicine.

University College London (UCL) and Brunel University of London also have a policy of installing window opening restrictors in student residences.

At Oxford's Wadham College, students are prohibited from interfering with window restrictors, while access to roofs, parapets and canopies is prohibited. Balconies are also fitted with guard rails.

While the restrictions are documented policies by the three institutions, they have not defined whether these are part of suicide-prevention strategy.

Indian Educational Institutions Adopt Similar Strategies Amidst Student Suicides

The death of an IIT Bombay student on September 18, who was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his hostel room on campus, has triggered protests, bringing back the spotlight on student suicides.

The incident came after an IIT Delhi student died by suicide in August, leading to outrage on the campus, and is one of the several such deaths that have occurred across the premier technical institutions of the country in recent years.

The move by IIT Bombay and BIT Mesra to move towards removing ceiling fans in hostel rooms as a possible preventive has triggered a debate on whether these are cosmetic or bandaid measures.

This follows the Kota playbook of three years ago when 25 students preparing for competitive exams ended their lives, prompting the administration in the coaching hub mandating hostels across the city to install 'anti-suicide spring-loaded ceiling fans' and fit 'anti-suicide net' in balconies and lobbies.

Beyond Physical Barriers: Addressing The Root Causes Of Mental Health Crisis

Vaishali Shanmugam, a psychiatrist specialising in anxiety disorders, told PTI that the restriction of access to lethal means is also part of WHO recommendations but should not be an alternative for meaningful support to students.

"WHO does recommend restriction of access to lethal means as an evidence based suicide prevention strategy. However, its absolute effectiveness in preventing suicide is difficult to establish, and such measures should be viewed as an additional layer of protection, not a solution to the problem of suicide in premier institutions," she said.

"There is a risk that an excessive focus on environmental modifications shifts attention from the larger mental-health crisis-academic and social stressors, institutional culture, early identification, accessibility of mental-health care, and meaningful support for students.

"Removing fans might save a few lives in the short term. But if we want to truly support students, we must create systems that help them feel heard, understood, and cared for. It is time we stop putting band aids on bullet wounds," added Shanmugam.