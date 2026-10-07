How female Pak spies honey-trap Indian Navy personnel for ship, sub secrets

Andhra Pradesh police have uncovered a sophisticated espionage network where female Pakistan Intelligence Operatives are using honey traps and financial incentives to compromise Indian defence personnel and extract critical national security information.

IMAGE: Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Female Pakistan intelligence operatives (PIOs) are targeting Indian defence personnel for espionage, using financial inducements, honey traps, and fake social media profiles.

Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell arrested two persons, including a naval staffer from Visakhapatnam, for allegedly spying for Pakistan on Tuesday.

PIOs establish contact via Facebook/Instagram, then switch to WhatsApp for chats, voice, and video calls to honey trap personnel and extract sensitive defence information.

Methods include asking for details on ship/submarine movements, photographs, commanding officers' details, and inducing personnel to share WhatsApp OTPs for activating accounts in Pakistan.

Financial inducements are facilitated through cryptocurrency channels and other intermediaries originating from Pakistan.

Female Pakistan intelligence operatives (PIOs) are targeting Indian defence personnel for espionage operations to glean sensitive and classified information, baiting them with financial inducements, honey traps, sharing obscene pics and false promises, according to the Andhra Pradesh police.

Operation Firewall-2026 Uncovers Espionage

On Tuesday, the Andhra Pradesh Counter Intelligence (CI) Cell revealed that it had arrested two persons, including a naval staffer, for allegedly spying for Pakistan.

Under "Operation Firewall-2026," CI Cell police arrested Pradeep Mukharjee, a navy employee from the Visakhapatnam naval base and Annam Sai Varaprasad, a civilian contract driver engaged for naval officers in Visakhapatnam for sharing naval and defence establishments information.

Out of 18 suspects, the police said that 13 were naval personnel who were allegedly indulging in an espionage conspiracy prejudicial to national security.

"With the intent to obtain sensitive/classified information relating to defence establishments, strategic locations and naval assets in India, certain female PIOs are reportedly carrying out espionage operations targeting Indian defence personnel," said a police press release.

Modus Operandi of PIO Honey Traps

Elaborating the modus operandi of the female Pakistani handlers, the police observed that they initially approach Indian defence personnel through fake social-media profiles on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram.

Once they win their confidence and trust, the police said the PIOs switch the communication to instant messaging app Whatsapp, where targets are engaged through chats, voice calls and video calls.

"The PIOs then attempt to honey trap the personnel and induce them to share sensitive defence information, including movement of ships and submarines, their numbers, photographs, videos and other classified information," said the press release.

In the instant case, the police noted that "Joshita Pall," a PIO, initially established contact through facebook and then subsequently shifted the communication to WhatsApp.

She introduced herself as an employee of a ship-building company in Mumbai and sought information regarding the movement and number of ships and submarines, and photographs and details of their commanding officers, besides offering monetary inducements for sharing such information, police said.

Similarly, "Anvi Mehta," another PIO, introduced herself as a psychologist based in Delhi and attempted to honey trap naval personnel through voice and video calls.

She sought photographs of naval ships and sensitive establishments and attempted to induce personnel to display sensitive areas of naval establishments, ships and submarines during video calls, the police said.

Financial Inducements and WhatsApp OTPs

"The PIOs also induce Indian personnel to share Whatsapp OTPs, offering monetary incentives through cryptocurrency or other intermediaries," said the press release.

Such OTPs are subsequently used to activate Whatsapp accounts in Pakistan, which are then allegedly utilised for further communication, honey traps and collection of sensitive defence information.

Following the compromise of the target, financial inducements are reportedly facilitated through cryptocurrency channels and other intermediaries originating from Pakistan, thereby providing a financial link between the PIOs and the targeted personnel, said the press release.

Sharing a flowchart of the modus operandi, the police said "Indian mobile number OTP sharing network" gives SIM cards obtained in India on Indian names to PIOs and shares OTPs.

Then the PIOs make use of them to chat with the Indian defence personnel and civilians, who accept money and "indecent proposals" to share sensitive information.

Money flows from PIOs through cryptocurrency mode via "traders" to the compromised persons, police added.

The investigation is sensitive and ongoing, the police added.