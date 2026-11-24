The BJP and the SAD, on Tuesday, being celebrated as Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, announced their tie-up for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years, with Shah making it clear that the chief minister's post will go to the SAD as it would be the "big brother" in the alliance.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Nitin Nabin, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon, party leader Ravneet Singh Bittu and other party leaders join hands after announcing their alliance for the 2027 Punjab assembly elections at the BJP headquarters, New Delhi, November 24, 2026. Photograph: @NitinNabin X/ANI Photo

Key Points The SAD and BJP officially announced their reunion on Tuesday for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, six years after their split.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah confirmed SAD would be the "big brother" in the alliance, securing the chief minister's post for the Akali Dal.

The alliance broke in September 2020 over the three farm laws, which were later repealed.

Both parties experienced dismal individual electoral performances in the 2022 assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The reunion is seen as crucial for "saving Punjab" and addressing issues like law and order and drug menace.

It was a meeting between SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in August that gave the first indication of a possible reunion between the former allies for the 2027 Punjab assembly polls.

Though both the parties sought to downplay the meeting between Modi and Badal at that time, there was buzz in political circles that both the estranged allies were on a path to a reunion.

Badal had met Modi at his office in Parliament House.

Initial Signals Of A Potential Reunion

Neither of the parties publicly acknowledged talks for a possible re-stitching of an alliance that broke six years ago by the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) over the three farm laws, which were later repealed.

Punjab BJP leaders consistently maintained that the party was preparing to fight all 117 assembly segments in the state.

Talks of reunion again gained prominence when Union Home Minister Amit Shah, last month in Delhi, predicted an NDA government in Punjab in 2027.

He had then said that the people of Punjab had decided that there was going to be an NDA government there this time.

His remarks again fuelled speculation in the political circles about an imminent reunion between the SAD and the BJP.

Shah, when he came to Chandigarh on November 1, again said an NDA government will be formed in the border state.

His statement came months after he had said in his party's rally in Moga that the BJP would fight the 2027 elections to form its own government.

Amit Shah's Predictions Fuel Speculation

On November 2, when SAD president Badal was asked about the possibility of re-alliance, he gave a guarded response to speculation, saying, "You will come to know in a few days what will happen."

The leadership of both the parties reopened channels for talks for a possible reunion and held discussions over seat-sharing arrangements.

Ground surveys by both the parties indicated that it was better to join hands rather than fight the elections separately.

SAD-BJP Alliance Officially Announced

The BJP and the SAD, on Tuesday, being celebrated as Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev, announced their tie-up for the upcoming Punjab assembly polls, marking the return of the oldest NDA ally after six years, with Shah making it clear that the chief minister's post will go to the SAD as it would be the "big brother" in the alliance.

This alliance was important to save Punjab, said an Akali leader.

A Punjab BJP leader said saving Punjab is a main agenda as he targeted the AAP government over the issues of deteriorating law and order and the drug menace.

The SAD quit with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in September 2020 over the three farm laws, which were later repealed.

The previous alliance between the SAD and the BJP was often seen as a symbol of Hindu-Sikh unity. Both the SAD and the BJP formed governments in Punjab in 1997, 2007 and 2012.

SAD patriarch and five-time chief minister late Parkash Singh Badal had described his party's relationship with the BJP as "nau-maas da rishta" (the bond between the nail and the flesh).

Past Performance And Future Implications

After both the parties parted ways, the SAD and the BJP fought the 2022 Punjab assembly polls and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls separately, and their individual electoral performances remained dismal.

In the 2022 assembly polls, the BJP won two seats and the SAD could register victories in three assembly segments out of a total 117-member assembly.

During the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP failed to open an account, while the SAD won only one seat from Bathinda out of 13 parliamentary constituencies.

However, the vote share of BJP doubled to 18.56 per cent, as compared to 9.63 per cent in 2019.

With the Punjab BJP, leaders like former chief minister Amarinder Singh and former Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar had been consistently advocating for the alliance with the SAD, stressing that it was important for communal harmony in the state.

Before ending the electoral alliance, both the Akalis and the BJP used to fight together.

According to the previous pact in the assembly polls, the BJP used to contest 23 seats and the SAD 94 assembly seats. In parliamentary polls, the SAD used to contest 10 seats and the BJP the remaining three.