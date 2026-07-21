How Does Delhi Police Justify Violence Against Kids?

The Delhi police used lathis and tear gas to stop protesters from marching to Parliament on Monday, July 20, 2026.

IMAGE: A police wields a lathi to disperse supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party as they march toward Parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points Social media accounts state that the Delhi police's use of force against the protestors marching to Parliament was excessive and unnecesssary.

Videos posted on social media angered viewers appalled that the police would use such force against protesters who could well have been their children's age.

Videos of distraught young protestors weeping at the violence overwhelmed viewers saddened by the insensitivity displayed by a force entrusted with protecting the Constitution.

IMAGE: A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi at the protest. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel remove a protester from the scene. This child's tearful video posted on social video imploring the police not to use force made for painful viewing. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A protester is dragged away by the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel block protesters at a barricade. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors march toward Parliament . Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A lathi charge... Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: An injured protestor. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Another injured protestor. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Police personnel block protesters from proceeding to Parliament. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A policeman hurls a tear gas canister towards the protesters. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors hurl stones towards vehicles following a clash with the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors besides an overturned police barricade. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Rapid Action Force fires a tear gas canister at the protesters. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters with the Tiranga in hand request the police not to use tear gas. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Police confront a protester lying on the ground. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Another lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protestors shout slogans during the protest. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Demonstrators hurl a stone and a chair at the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A member of the Rapid Action Force fires a tear gas canister at protesters. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A protester throws an object at the police. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A protester runs for cover from the tear gas. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Damaged vehicles on the road following a clash between protestors and the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A protestor begs the police to stop the violence. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: Another lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Protesters hold the Tiranga near plumes of tear gas. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

IMAGE: A placard at the protest. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff