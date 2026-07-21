How Does Delhi Police Justify Violence Against Kids?

The Delhi police used lathis and tear gas to stop protesters from marching to Parliament on Monday, July 20, 2026.
IMAGE: A police wields a lathi to disperse supporters of the Cockroach Janta Party as they march toward Parliament on the opening day of its monsoon session, demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over exam paper leaks, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
Key Points
- Social media accounts state that the Delhi police's use of force against the protestors marching to Parliament was excessive and unnecesssary.
- Videos posted on social media angered viewers appalled that the police would use such force against protesters who could well have been their children's age.
- Videos of distraught young protestors weeping at the violence overwhelmed viewers saddened by the insensitivity displayed by a force entrusted with protecting the Constitution.
IMAGE: A man dressed as Mahatma Gandhi at the protest. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel remove a protester from the scene. This child's tearful video posted on social video imploring the police not to use force made for painful viewing. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A protester is dragged away by the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel block protesters at a barricade. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Protestors march toward Parliament . Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A lathi charge... Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: An injured protestor. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Another injured protestor. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Police personnel block protesters from proceeding to Parliament. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A policeman hurls a tear gas canister towards the protesters. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Protestors hurl stones towards vehicles following a clash with the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Protestors besides an overturned police barricade. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A member of the Rapid Action Force fires a tear gas canister at the protesters. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Protesters with the Tiranga in hand request the police not to use tear gas. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Police confront a protester lying on the ground. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Another lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Protestors shout slogans during the protest. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Demonstrators hurl a stone and a chair at the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A member of the Rapid Action Force fires a tear gas canister at protesters. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A protester throws an object at the police. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: A protester runs for cover from the tear gas. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Damaged vehicles on the road following a clash between protestors and the police. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A protestor begs the police to stop the violence. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: Another lathi-charge to disperse protestors. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters
IMAGE: Protesters hold the Tiranga near plumes of tear gas. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters
IMAGE: A placard at the protest. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff