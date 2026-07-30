How China, US Crack Down on Paper Leaks

Beyond imprisonment, candidates caught cheating face cancellation of examination scores, blacklisting under China's social credit system and multi-year bans from appearing in state examinations.

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The recent student protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar have once again put the spotlight on paper leaks and examination malpractice, prompting the Centre to tighten India's anti-cheating law.

The government has introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 in Parliament to strengthen the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The Bill proposes significantly tougher penalties for paper leaks, organised cheating and examination fraud, while also providing for faster investigation and trial of such offences.

While India is moving towards stricter punishments, several countries already treat examination fraud as a criminal offence.

Here are some of them:

Key Points India's proposed 2026 amendment seeks tougher punishments and quicker investigations into paper leaks, organised cheating and examination fraud.

China imposes some of the world's harshest penalties, including imprisonment, blacklisting, examination bans and prosecution under state secrecy laws.

The United States relies on state and federal laws, with organised cheating attracting fraud, identity theft and wire fraud charges.

Countries including France, Singapore, Japan and South Korea criminalise organised examination fraud alongside strict administrative penalties for offenders.

The United Kingdom mainly uses disciplinary action but criminalises commercial cheating services, essay mills and serious fraud-related examination offences.

China's Tough Exam Laws

China has one of the world's strictest legal regimes for examination fraud, particularly for the Gaokao, the country's highly competitive university entrance examination.

Under Amendment IX to China's Criminal Law, which came into effect in November 2015, organised cheating in state examinations became a criminal offence.

Those found organising cheating can face up to three years' imprisonment or criminal detention, along with fines.

In serious cases, the punishment rises to three to seven years' imprisonment, besides monetary penalties.

The law criminalises organising cheating rings, arranging proxy candidates, selling or supplying answers and using stand-ins during examinations.

Stealing or leaking confidential examination papers or answer keys before the test is treated as a violation of State secrecy laws, attracting severe criminal liability.

Beyond imprisonment, candidates caught cheating face cancellation of examination scores, blacklisting under China's social credit system and multi-year bans from appearing in state examinations.

South Korea

In South Korea's intensely competitive education system, examination fraud is treated as a criminal offence rather than merely academic misconduct.

Most organised cheating cases are prosecuted under Article 314 of the Criminal Act, relating to Obstruction of Business by Deceptive Means, which provides for up to five years' imprisonment or fines of up to 15 million won.

The law covers offences ranging from proxy candidates and organised cheating rings to the use of sophisticated electronic devices such as AI-powered smart glasses.

Those involved in stealing examination papers by breaking into schools can also face prosecution for offences including trespassing and theft.

South Korea has also cracked down on commercial coaching centres and teachers accused of leaking examination questions.

Administrative penalties are equally stringent.

The ministry of education follows a zero-tolerance policy, allowing universities to revoke admissions, academic degrees and even student visas if examination fraud is discovered.

US Exam Fraud Penalties

Unlike China or India, the United States does not have a single nationwide law governing examination fraud.

Instead, penalties vary across states, while testing agencies exercise extensive powers under their examination rules.

Testing organisations such as the College Board, ACT Inc and professional licensing authorities can immediately invalidate scores, cancel examination results and permanently bar candidates from future examinations.

Where organised cheating is involved, offenders may also face prosecution under state and federal laws.

Depending on the offence, prosecutors can invoke charges such as fraud, identity theft, conspiracy and wire fraud, carrying fines as well as prison terms.

If examination papers or answers are transmitted electronically or through the postal system, offenders can face federal wire fraud or mail fraud charges, each punishable by up to 20 years' imprisonment.

Several states have also enacted laws specifically targeting examination fraud.

California, New York and Florida criminalise the operation of commercial essay mills or the sale of unauthorised answer keys.

Pennsylvania has laws dealing with falsification or destruction of standardised testing records, while Texas prosecutes unauthorised access to digital examination systems under computer security laws.

France

France treats cheating in public examinations and competitive recruitment tests as a criminal offence under the French penal code and public examination regulations.

The law prohibits communicating with other candidates during examinations, using unauthorised documents or electronic devices, and impersonating another candidate.

Forgery or the use of forged documents during examinations can attract up to three years' imprisonment and fines of €45,000, while document forgery can lead to fines of up to €50,000.

The harshest punishment is reserved for identity substitution.

Candidates or impersonators found guilty of taking an examination on behalf of another person can face up to 10 years' imprisonment and fines of up to €1 million.

Apart from criminal penalties, candidates also face cancellation of examination results, a ban of up to five years from appearing in public examinations or entering higher education institutions, and even revocation of previously awarded degrees if fraud is detected later.

UK Targets Essay Mills

The United Kingdom does not have a standalone law criminalising examination cheating by students.

Most cases are dealt with through disciplinary action by schools, universities and awarding bodies, with candidates typically facing cancellation of results, disqualification and examination bans.

However, organised commercial cheating has increasingly come under criminal law.

The Skills and Post-16 Education Act, 2022 makes it a criminal offence in England to provide, arrange or advertise paid-for academic cheating services, including essay mills and contract cheating businesses.

Providers can face prosecution and unlimited fines.

More serious offences, such as impersonation or the use of forged credentials, are prosecuted under the Fraud Act, 2006, carrying up to 10 years' imprisonment.

Organised schemes involving national examination paper leaks or manipulation of grading systems may also attract charges under fraud, conspiracy or computer misuse laws.

Japan

Japan relies on provisions of its penal code, rather than a dedicated anti-cheating law.

The most commonly used provision is Article 233, relating to Fraudulent Obstruction of Business, which applies when deceptive conduct disrupts examinations conducted by universities or public institutions.

Conviction under Article 233 can result in up to three years' imprisonment or fines of up to 500,000 yen.

Officials, teachers or printing staff who steal, copy or leak confidential examination papers may additionally face prosecution for theft, embezzlement or breach of trust.

Besides criminal penalties, offenders face cancellation of examination scores, multi-year bans from standardised examinations and, in some cases, civil suits seeking compensation for losses caused by examination disruptions.

Singapore's Crackdown on Cheating

Singapore prosecutes examination fraud under various provisions of the Penal Code, 1871.

Cheating by deceiving an examining authority can attract up to three years' imprisonment, a fine or both.

Authorities have taken particularly tough action against organised cheating syndicates.

High-profile cases involving commercial cheating rings using hidden cameras, Bluetooth earpieces and other electronic devices during national examinations have resulted in prison terms of up to four years.

Candidates caught cheating in professional qualification examinations, including law examinations, may also face delayed admission to their profession, fitness-to-practice proceedings or permanent disqualification.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff