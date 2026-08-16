How ChatGPT helped Goa man locate his lost shoes at Ujjain temple

Discover how a Goa-based man leveraged ChatGPT's image analysis capabilities to ingeniously locate his lost shoes amidst a crowded temple entrance, showcasing a novel real-world application of artificial intelligence.

IMAGE: Mahakal Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Goa-based man Shubhang Borkar used ChatGPT to find his lost shoes at Mahakal Temple.

He uploaded images of footwear to the AI chatbot for identification.

ChatGPT successfully analysed the images and directed him to his specific pair.

The incident highlights a unique and practical real-world application of AI technology.

This innovative use of AI turned a common frustrating problem into an unusual success story.

Proving that artificial intelligence can find goofy solutions to routine problems, a Goa-based man used ChatGPT to resolve every temple visitor's challenge: finding one specific pair of shoes in a sea of footwear.

Shubhang Borkar turned his phone into a scanning device outside the Mahakal Temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, sharing snapshots of footwear with the chatbot until it flagged his missing pair.

Innovative AI Application For Everyday Problems

Borkar shared a video of his AI experiment titled "Used ChatGPT to find my lost clogs" on Instagram four days ago.

The video shows how Borkar, who described himself as "hacker on weekdays (cybersec), explorer on weekends", used the AI chatbot to identify his footwear after failing to pick it out from the crowded shoe racks outside the temple.

How ChatGPT Identified The Footwear

In the video, he first shot rows of footwear around him, highlighting how difficult it was to distinguish one pair from another, and then opened ChatGPT and uploaded pictures of his shoes along with a separate image showing what his clogs looked like.

Borkar informed the chatbot that he was at the Mahakal Temple and had lost his clogs among the footwear left outside, and asked it to scan the footwear and identify his pair.

As the search continued, he sent photographs of different sections of the racks, allowing ChatGPT to analyse them for a possible match.

After studying the images, the AI tool finally directed him towards a specific pair.

The video shows how an otherwise frustrating search for missing footwear outside a crowded temple turned into an unusual real-world use of AI.