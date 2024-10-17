News
How can we...: SC refuses to stall Saini's oath taking ceremony

How can we...: SC refuses to stall Saini's oath taking ceremony

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 17, 2024 13:38 IST
The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to stay the oath taking ceremony of the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana.

IMAGE: Nayab Singh Saini meets Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya to submit a letter of support by MLAs to form government, in Chandigarh. Photograph: @NayabSainiBJP/X

Nayab Singh Saini set take the oath in Haryana's Panchkula.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra took strong note of the plea, and said it may impose costs on the petitioner for filing such a plea.

 

"Do you want us to stall the oath taking of an elected government? We are putting you on guard. We will impose costs. Circulate the papers. We will see," the CJI said when the plea was mentioned for urgent hearing at the start of the day's proceedings.

"How can we restrain the elected government from taking oath," the CJI asked.

The bench asked the petitioner to circulate three copies of the petition for the three judges and cautioned with imposition of fine.

Saini will take oath as the chief minister of Haryana at a ceremony in Panchkula where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP bigwigs and NDA partners will be in attendance on Thursday.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya will administer the oath of office and secrecy to Saini, who will become the chief minister for the second time.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
