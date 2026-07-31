How can stones reveal CJP protesters' identity? BJP minister has an answer

Maharashtra BJP minister Chandrakant Patil has sparked controversy by claiming Delhi Police will link fingerprints from protest stones to Aadhaar numbers for identifying agitators, a statement that has drawn mockery from political rivals.

IMAGE: The Delhi police fire teargas shells at the protesting students, New Delhi, July 20, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Key Points Maharashtra minister Chandrakant Patil claimed Delhi police are collecting fingerprints from protest stones.

These fingerprints will reportedly be linked to Aadhaar numbers for protester identification and criminal record checks.

The claims relate to the CJP agitation in Delhi, which involved clashes and stone-pelting over examination paper leaks.

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut mocked Patil's statement, suggesting it deserved a Nobel Prize for "scientific innovation."

Police are allegedly preparing a detailed report using advanced technology to identify protesters with criminal antecedents and foreign links.

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party minister Chandrakant Patil has claimed the Delhi police have collected the fingerprints of protesters from even the smallest stones allegedly used during the Cockroach Janta Party agitation in the national capital, which will be linked to the Aadhaar numbers for their identification.

The remark made by the higher and technical education minister on Thursday at a press conference in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur, drew mocking comments from Shiv Sena-Uddhav Balasaheb Thackery leader Sanjay Raut, who said he would suggest Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to recommend Patil's name for the Nobel Prize in the field of scientific research.

Background Of The CJP Agitation

The Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) led a month-long protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi over examination paper leaks. The demonstration escalated into clashes, barricade breaches, and stone-pelting.

The most intense violence broke out on July 20, when thousands of protesters attempted a 'Sansad Chalo' march to Parliament, leading to clashes in which demonstrators as well as security personnel were injured.

Police Strategy And Minister's Claims

Patil claimed the Delhi police have prepared a detailed report using advanced technology to establish the involvement of protesters with criminal antecedents and alleged foreign links.

"The Delhi police have prepared a detailed report that will stun everyone. It contains an analysis based on advanced technology showing how people facing criminal charges and foreign elements were involved in the protest.

They have collected even the smallest stones used during the protest.

"The fingerprints found on them will be linked with the Aadhaar number for their identification and to check their past records. The police will substantiate their claims based on the report," he said.

He claimed that the police had analysed the criminal backgrounds of those detained, categorised protesters with criminal cases according to the nature of offences, and were creating a separate database of such individuals.

The minister also indicated that action would be taken against anti-social elements and those with criminal records who participated in the protest.

Political Reaction To Patil's Remarks

Reacting to the remarks, Sena-UBT MP Raut mocked the minister and said Fadnavis should recommend Patil's name to the Nobel Prize Committee "for such an extraordinary scientific innovation".

"Patil holds the higher and technical education portfolio, which certainly includes science. Such innovation deserves a Nobel Prize recommendation," Raut told reporters.