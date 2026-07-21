How BJP Plans To Scuttle Prashant Kishor's Bankipur Campaign

'It is a well calculated strategy of the BJP to hit the JSP and widely propagate that leaders have been leaving PK sensing his defeat in the bypoll.'

IMAGE: Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor addresses an election meeting for the Bankipur assembly bypoll at the Scout Guide ground in Patna, July 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points BJP has inducted several Jan Suraj Party leaders ahead of the Bankipur bypoll to weaken Prashant Kishor's campaign.

The defections involve influential upper caste leaders, reinforcing BJP's traditional social base in the politically significant urban constituency.

Jan Suraj leaders describe the defections as a calculated BJP strategy aimed at creating a perception of Prashant Kishor's declining influence.

The July 30 bypoll is shaping into a high-profile prestige battle between the BJP's established organisation and Prashant Kishor's electoral debut.

With election strategist turned Jan Suraj Party founder Prashant Kishor, popularly known as PK, in the fray from Bankipur leading to speculation that he will pose a tough fight for the Bharatiya Janata Party, the BJP is leaving no stone unturned to ensure his defeat.

It is evident from the party suddenly welcoming into its fold half a dozen JSP leaders, all considered close to PK.

Sending a political message to voters that leaders one after the other are leaving PK seems to be part of the BJP's election strategy for the Bankipur bypoll on July 30.

Leaders in PK's party admit as much.

"It is a well calculated strategy of the BJP to hit the JSP and widely propagate that leaders have been leaving PK sensing his defeat in the bypoll. But those who left the JSP had no base in Bankipur," says senior JSP leader Kishor Kumar Munna, who is busy with the ongoing door to door and street corner campaign.

On July 15, half a dozen JSP leaders and dozens of workers including K C Sinha, Bittu Singh and Gopal Singh joined the BJP in Patna.

All three unsuccessfully contested the 2025 Bihar assembly polls on a JSP ticket from Kumharar (K C Sinha), Digha (Bittu Singh) and Maner (Gopal Singh) in Patna.

BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi warmly welcomed the trio at the party's state office in Patna and claimed that they joined because of the BJP's ideology.

His words were later echoed by K C Sinha, a mathematics teacher once well known in coaching circles, who said he had joined the BJP in the 'national interest'.

The induction of the trip also has a caste dimension. All three are from upper castes, traditional BJP supporters.

Sinha is a Kayasth, which caste has a sizeable population in Bankipur. Bittu Singh and Gopal Singh belong to the powerful Rajput community.

In Bankipur, after Kayasths, Rajputs, Bhumihars, Brahmin and Bania voters hold the key.

JSP worker Santosh Kumar, closely associated with K C Sinha, said BJP President Nitin Nabin -- who represented Bankipur in the state assembly four times before being elected to the Rajya Sabha in March -- personally approached Sinha to join the party to strengthen his hands. Like Sinha, Nabin is a Kayasth.

"In politics, power matters more than anything, Sinhaji has money and respect, what he needed is power, Nitin Nabin must have promised him something after the bypoll," speculates Kumar.

On July 16 filmmaker turned politician Chetna Jhamb -- who unsuccessfully contested last year's assembly polls from Samastipur, is considered close to PK and was associated with the JSP since its inception -- joined the BJP.

On July 18, three more JSP leaders -- Ruby Gupta, Rubi Singh and Avinash Pratap Singh -- left PK to join the BJP.

"If leaders once loyal to PK are switching over to the BJP, it has a political message that PK is a weak leader, contrary to his social media image. Our goal is simple -- to defeat PK and retain Bankipur," says a senior BJP leader and former minister, who is among those in charge of the election campaign in Bankipur, an urban constituency in the heart of Patna.

"Many surprises are still to come, wait for a few days," the BJP leader tells this correspondent.

"Given that the BJP has welcomed into its fold leaders from PK's party, it is bound to strengthen our ground network and will weaken PK and his party," says another BJP leader in Bankipur, who is known to be close to Nitin Nabin

"PK's entry in electoral politics in Bankipur has put pressure on the BJP," points out political commentator Satyanarain Madan, "which is adopting different strategies to win the bypoll."

"Defection of some JSP leaders into its fold is one such strategy to spread the narrative that leaders have been leaving PK sensing his defeat, like his party's defeat in the 2025 Bihar assembly polls," adds Madan.

IMAGE: BJP Bihar President Sanjay Saraogi presents party membership cards to Chetna Jhamb and Shruti Shri after they left the Jan Suraaj Party, July 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP Takes PK's Challenge Seriously

The Bankipur bypoll is the first electoral challenge for the party's first Bihar chief minister, Samrat Choudhary.

Taking PK's challenge seriously, the BJP changed its candidate Abhishek Kumar after announcing his name on July 8.

The very next day, the BJP replaced him with Neeraj Kumar Sinha. Both Abhishek and Neeraj are Kayasths.

More than PK and Samrat Choudhary, BJP national president Nitin Nabin's prestige is at stake in Bankipur which was known as Patna West before 2008.

The BJP has retained the seat since the mid-1990s. Before it was represented four times by Nitin Nabin, Bankipur was won four times by his late father Nabin Kishor Sinha.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff