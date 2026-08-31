How a YouTube song led to Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan's murder

The UP police have uncovered a pre-planned conspiracy and a network linked to the notorious Gogi gang behind the August 26 murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan in Shamli, revealing that attackers meticulously tracked his movements and procured weapons in advance.

IMAGE: Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan. Photograph: Ankit Balyan on Instagram/ANI Photo

Key Points Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan's murder was a pre-planned conspiracy, with attackers tracking his movements and procuring weapons in advance.

The investigation has revealed the involvement of a network linked to the Gogi gang in the August 26 killing.

Two accused, Mohit (22) and Sumit (24) from Sonipat, Haryana, were killed in a police encounter in Shamli, with Mohit having at least 14 criminal cases against him.

A gang rivalry associated with gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi, killed in 2021, is a factor, with the gang allegedly viewing Balyan's YouTube song as a swipe at Gogi's killing.

Uttar Pradesh Police are committed to apprehending the entire chain of conspirators, not just the shooters, and will not allow the state to become a haven for criminals.

Attackers tracked Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan's movements, procured weapons in advance, and planned their escape before they shot him dead in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh director general of police Rajeev Krishna said on Monday.

Addressing a press conference at the police headquarters in Shamli, Krishna said the investigation so far had indicated the involvement of a network linked to the Gogi gang in the August 26 killing.

"The investigation has revealed that before the murder, information about Ankit Balyan's activities was collected. It has also emerged that weapons were provided to the shooters from outside and four assailants executed the crime in a planned manner," DGP Krishna said.

He said the shooters repeatedly changed their hideouts since the murder.

Police Action and Accused Identified

"Police teams constituted after the incident conducted raids at several locations in Uttar Pradesh and other states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, as well as in eastern Uttar Pradesh," Krishna said.

The police identified some of the accused on August 29. Two of them, Mohit (22) and Sumit (24), were killed in a police encounter in Shamli early Monday, he said.

The two accused, both from Sonipat in Haryana, were injured in retaliatory firing by the police near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road, according to a police statement.

Mohit had at least 14 criminal cases against him and Sumit one, the DGP said.

He said the investigation was carried out with "good coordination and cooperation" from the Haryana and Delhi Police, which helped the Uttar Pradesh Police work out the case and take action within a short period.

Gogi Gang Rivalry and Motive

The DGP said the investigation has brought to light the role of a network associated with the Gogi gang.

An Instagram account purportedly operated by Rahul alias Bholu Shahpuria had claimed responsibility for the killing on social media on August 26-27.

"The investigation into this social media post is underway," he said.

A gang rivalry associated with gangster Jitender Mann alias Gogi, who was killed in a shootout at Delhi's Rohini court in 2021, has been revealed as a factor in the murder.

Krishna said Balyan had acted in a YouTube song, which the gang allegedly considered as a swipe at Gogi's killing.

The singer had earlier received threats over the video, following which he clarified that he had only acted in it and that neither the lyrics nor the tune belonged to him.

"Despite this, information has emerged during the investigation that the gang was linking the song to the Gogi gang shootout episode," he said.

Ongoing Investigation and Future Action

Asked whether Balyan's murder could be considered a contract killing carried out by members of the Gogi gang despite its chief having been killed four years ago, Krishna said other people have taken over the group, which is still being operated in the name of the deceased gangster.

"Facts that emerged during our investigation show that the gang's command has been taken over by other people, but is still being operated in the name of the deceased gangster," he said.

The DGP said the investigation so far has indicated that the murder was not a spontaneous crime but a "pre-planned conspiracy" involving mobilisation of shooters and a plan for their escape after the killing.

"Our objective is not merely to reach the shooters. Those who hatched the conspiracy, provided resources and weapons, got the victim's movements monitored and provided protection to the accused -- the entire chain will be brought within the ambit of law," Krishna said.

Balyan was shot dead on August 26 outside a gym in Shamli, when he was walking towards his car. Earlier, police said four assailants on two motorcycles had opened fire on him.

Balyan received five gunshots, including two to the head. The DGP announced a reward of Rs 2 lakh for the Shamli Police and the Special Task Force personnel involved in Monday's operation.

Krishna said Uttar Pradesh would not be allowed to become a haven for any gang, criminal or criminal organisation.

"Those who think they could commit a crime somewhere and hide somewhere else to escape the law should clearly understand that wherever they hide after committing a crime, the hands of the law will reach them," the DGP said.

"Some criminals sit in jails and conspire from there, while some have networks abroad. Effective action is being taken against all of them, and very soon these legal proceedings will reach their logical conclusion," he added.

Asked about the evidence gathered and the location of other criminals, Krishna declined to disclose case-specific details, saying the investigation was examining all aspects in depth in coordination with the Central government agencies and police forces of other states.

"Let me assure through the media that the Uttar Pradesh Police's action will not end here. The role of every person involved in this crime will be determined, and strict legal action will be taken against them," Krishna said.

Reacting to the gunning down of two suspects on Monday, Balyan's father Satbir Singh, his wife Seema and sister Reena praised the police action but said they hoped that the rest of the people behind the killing would be "encountered" soon.