Houses of those who shelter terrorists will be razed, warns J-K LG

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha warned on Tuesday that the houses of those providing shelter to terrorists would be razed to the ground as he asked people to stand up against the perpetrators of terror.

IMAGE: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspects the passing out parade of BSF recruit constables at Humhama, in Budgam, Jammu and Kashmir, October 26, 2024. Photograph: ANI Photo

He also said if security forces, the Union Territory administration and people come together, then terrorism could be eliminated from the region in a year.

"I have directed the forces not to harm any innocent but the culprits will not be spared. If anyone provides shelter to terrorists, then his house will be razed to the ground. There will be no compromise on it," the LG said at a function in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

He said some people make statements that atrocities are being committed on those providing shelter to terrorists. "However, this is not an atrocity, but a demand for justice and such justice will continue," he added.

Sinha said there are some people who are trying to disrupt the peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Our neighbour is trying, but it does not worry us. It is the people here who are doing it on its directions (that is a cause of concern). It is not just the job of the security forces and the administration but the people as well to identify such people," he said.

The LG said if the forces, the administration and people come together, then "it (terrorism) will not remain here for more than a year".

"But if the people give them shelter and then say we are doing injustice to them, then that is not right," he added.

Asking the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand up against terror, Sinha asked the gathering whether anyone has the right to kill those who work to improve connectivity in the region.

He was referring to the October 20 killings of a local doctor and six non-local labourers by terrorists at a tunnel-construction site in the Gagangir area of Ganderbal district.

"If people do not stand up against such elements, this scenario will never change. I think those who only issue statements for formality are worse than them (terrorists)," the LG said.

His remarks came amidst a spike in terror-related incidents in the valley.