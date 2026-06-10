Crackdown On Drug Trade: Jammu Demolishes Peddlers' Houses

Jammu authorities have intensified their anti-narcotics drive by demolishing the houses of alleged drug peddlers, signalling a strong stance against illegal assets and criminal networks involved in narcotics trafficking.

Key Points Jammu authorities demolished two residential houses linked to alleged drug peddlers.

The demolitions targeted Falla Gujjar and Bashir Ahmad in Bishnah, Jammu.

This action is part of a broader campaign against narcotics trafficking and illegal assets.

The accused individuals are reportedly involved in multiple drug peddling cases.

The operation aims to curb the drug menace and disrupt criminal networks in the region.

Authorities on Wednesday demolished two residential houses allegedly belonging to drug peddlers here as part of an ongoing crackdown against narcotics trafficking and illegal assets linked to the drug trade, officials said.

Jammu's Anti-Narcotics Drive Intensifies

The houses of Falla Gujjar and Bashir Ahmad at Chak Waziru in Bishnah area on the outskirts of Jammu were demolished following due legal procedures amid security arrangements, in presence of senior civil and police officials, they said. The officials said the accused have been involved in multiple cases related to drug peddling.

Earlier, police demolished the Billi Charana house of Gujjar's brother Lau Gujjar, who was arrested earlier this year in connection with criminal cases. Officials said the operation is part of a broader campaign to curb the drug menace, disrupt criminal networks, and protect communities from the harmful effects of narcotics.