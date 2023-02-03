News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Houses develop cracks in J-K's Doda, 19 families shifted

Houses develop cracks in J-K's Doda, 19 families shifted

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 03, 2023 17:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Nineteen families were evacuated after their homes developed cracks at a village in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, officials said on Friday.

IMAGE: Cracks have been developed in a house as Doda experience gradual sinking, on Friday. Photograph: ANI Photo

The authorities also declared unsafe a mosque and a religious school for girls at Nai Basti village in Thathri, 35 kilometres from Doda town along the Kishtwar-Batote National Highway.

A few structures in the village started developing cracks a couple of days ago but the situation was exacerbated by a landslide on Thursday with the number of buildings damaged reaching 21.

 

"We have shifted 19 affected families to a safer location after their houses were rendered unsafe. We are observing the situation and taking steps as per need to ensure their safety," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Thathri) Athar Amin Zargar told PTI.

The deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police visited the spot and assured all help to the affected families, he said.

Zargar, however, refused to compare the situation to that in Uttarakhand's Joshimath -- the gateway to famous pilgrimage sites like Badrinath and Hemkund Sahib -- that is facing a major challenge due to land subsidence.

"Comparing the situation in Nai Basti with the sinking town of Joshimath will be an exaggeration. We are faced with a problem of landslide and geologists from Chenab Valley power projects and National Highways Authority of India have already inspected the site," Zargar said.

While some families have shifted to a temporary shelter set up by the district administration, many others have returned to their ancestral homes.

"We are making all necessary arrangements, including food and electricity, at the campsite," Zargar said.

Zahida Begum, whose family was shifted to a temporary site, said they lived in the village for 15 years and were surprised to notice cracks in concrete houses.

"There is panic among 50-plus households in the village. Majority of the structures developed cracks after Thursday's landslide," she said, demanding proper rehabilitation for the affected families.

Farooq Ahmad, another local resident, said 117 members of 19 families of policemen, ex-servicemen, defence personnel and labourers were relocated.

Nai Basti was developed about two decades ago and there was no such problem, he said.

"We request the NGOs and philanthropists to come forward and provide assistance to the affected people," Ahmad added.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'Even earthquakes don't leave such wide cracks'
'Even earthquakes don't leave such wide cracks'
'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'
'Joshimath can't be saved. It's too late'
The Tears of Joshimath
The Tears of Joshimath
Heavy buying in banking stocks lift Sensex by 910 pts
Heavy buying in banking stocks lift Sensex by 910 pts
Ranji roundup: Karnataka, MP, Bengal cruise into semis
Ranji roundup: Karnataka, MP, Bengal cruise into semis
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille
2024 Olympic torch relay to start in Marseille
'Common Man Is Abusing The Budget'
'Common Man Is Abusing The Budget'
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Much Bigger Disaster Looming Ahead In Joshimath'

'Much Bigger Disaster Looming Ahead In Joshimath'

Joshimath Crisis: What Happens To Badrinath Treasure?

Joshimath Crisis: What Happens To Badrinath Treasure?

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances